On this day in Town’s history: ‘Canary Crusher’ Haynes strikes again
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2020
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2008, when Danny Haynes was once again the derby day hero.
The Canaries took the lead in the fourth minute through Ched Evans but the Blues soon levelled as the derby day specialist Haynes whipped the ball into the six-yard area and Alex Pearce turned the ball into his own net in the 12th minute.
Haynes scored yet another derby goal himself five minutes before the break when he latched onto a Pablo Counago through ball and slotted past goalkeeper David Marshall – and that proved to be the winning goal as the Blues took the game 2-1 in front of a crowd of 29,565 at Portman Road.
He was given the nickname ‘Canary Crusher’ having scored four goals against the Norfolk side, with three of them being late winners.
The Blues moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places thanks to this result, but Town missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.
West Brom finished top of the league with 81 points, closely followed by Stoke City on 79 points and Hull City were promoted through the play-offs. At the other end, Colchester and Scunthorpe United were both relegated several weeks before the end of the season, with Leicester City dropping down to the third tier on the final day.
