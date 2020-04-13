E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

On this day in Town’s history: ‘Canary Crusher’ Haynes strikes again

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 April 2020

Danny Haynes celebrates another goal against Norwich in April 2008

Danny Haynes celebrates another goal against Norwich in April 2008

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2008, when Danny Haynes was once again the derby day hero.

Town fans celebrates another derby goal by Danny Haynes against Norwich in April 2008Town fans celebrates another derby goal by Danny Haynes against Norwich in April 2008

The Canaries took the lead in the fourth minute through Ched Evans but the Blues soon levelled as the derby day specialist Haynes whipped the ball into the six-yard area and Alex Pearce turned the ball into his own net in the 12th minute.

Haynes scored yet another derby goal himself five minutes before the break when he latched onto a Pablo Counago through ball and slotted past goalkeeper David Marshall – and that proved to be the winning goal as the Blues took the game 2-1 in front of a crowd of 29,565 at Portman Road.

MORE: ‘That was a very sad story’ - Finidi George on his time at Town

He was given the nickname ‘Canary Crusher’ having scored four goals against the Norfolk side, with three of them being late winners.

Danny Haynes celebrates at the end of the match after scoring another goal against the Blues local rivalsDanny Haynes celebrates at the end of the match after scoring another goal against the Blues local rivals

The Blues moved to within a point of the Championship play-off places thanks to this result, but Town missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

West Brom finished top of the league with 81 points, closely followed by Stoke City on 79 points and Hull City were promoted through the play-offs. At the other end, Colchester and Scunthorpe United were both relegated several weeks before the end of the season, with Leicester City dropping down to the third tier on the final day.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Man charged after Stowmarket firearm incident

Station Road in Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I wanted to prove Ipswich wrong... I think I did that’ - Gaardsoe on his Town departure and ‘really annoying’ retirement at just 27

Thomas Gaardsoe left Ipswich Town in 2003 but was forced to retire from football at just 27. Picture: ARCHANT

Firm donates £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk’s food banks

George Vestey, CEO of Vestey Food Group, which has donated £120,000 of supplies to Suffolk's food banks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Go-ahead sought for first phase of 2,000-home ‘garden neighbourhood’ at resort

Visitors to an exhibition showing plans for 560 homes, shops, care and community facilities for the edge of Felixstowe Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire crews called to large hedge blaze

Three crews were called to a large hedge fire this morning in Hartest Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man threatened with knife during daylight street robbery

The robbery took place outside the post office in Old Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Our best friends - How pets are helping to ease the anxiety of staying at home

Amy with Poppy the dog Picture: CLAIRE CALVER

On this day in Town’s history: ‘Canary Crusher’ Haynes strikes again

Danny Haynes celebrates another goal against Norwich in April 2008

EDF outlines how Sizewell C project will be decided

A CGI of how Sizewell C could look Picture: EDF ENERGY
Drive 24