On this day in Town’s history: Happy birthday, Finidi!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 April 2020

Finidi George pictured on his debut against Sunderland in August 2001

Finidi George pictured on his debut against Sunderland in August 2001

Archant

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year. It’s a bit different today, as we celebrate former Town forward Finidi George’s birthday!

Finidi George in action against Aston Villa in the Premier LeagueFinidi George in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Born on April 15, 1971, George celebrates his 49th birthday today, so we take a look at his career as a whole from his succesful time at dutch giants Ajax to his underwhelming spell with the Blues.

The Nigerian international made a name for himself at Ajax, playing a leading role as he helped them win three league titles and the 1995 Champions League against AC Milan.

Finidi George never hit the heights expected of him at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA SPORTFinidi George never hit the heights expected of him at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA SPORT

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner never really built on that following his move to Spainish side Real Betis in the summer of 1996, where he suffered relegation with them from La Liga in 2000.

Finidi George scored eight goals in 46 games for the BluesFinidi George scored eight goals in 46 games for the Blues

‘That was a very sad story’ - Finidi George on his time at Town

Finidi George celebrates his goal against Leicester in August 2002Finidi George celebrates his goal against Leicester in August 2002

A 12-month spell at Mallorca followed, before he was one of George Burley’s big signings in the summer of 2001 as the Blues looked to build on their fifth place in the Premier League, signing for Town for a fee of £3.1m.

He made a dramtic home debut for Town when he scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Derby, and netted another memorable goal against Sunderland in a 5-0 win for the Blues, but his time at Portman Road was ultimately a huge disappointment, as he scored eight goals in 46 games and suffered relegation from the top flight.

Finidi George in actionFinidi George in action

He left the club in summer 2003, returning to Mallorca, where he finished his career in 2004.

Finidi George celebrates one of his eight goals for the BluesFinidi George celebrates one of his eight goals for the Blues

Ipswich Town's Finidi George celebrates his goal during the UEFA Cup first round second leg clash with Torpedo at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium in September 200. Ipswich won 2-1. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)Ipswich Town's Finidi George celebrates his goal during the UEFA Cup first round second leg clash with Torpedo at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium in September 200. Ipswich won 2-1. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)

Ipswich Town's players celebrate the goal of Finidi George at Torpedo Moscow in 2001. Picture: PAIpswich Town's players celebrate the goal of Finidi George at Torpedo Moscow in 2001. Picture: PA

Finidi George warms up before a game at ReadingFinidi George warms up before a game at Reading

Finidi George is booked in a UEFA Cup game at Slovan Liberic in September 2003.Finidi George is booked in a UEFA Cup game at Slovan Liberic in September 2003.

Finidi George protests a disallowed goal against Sunderland in 2001. Picture: PA SPORTFinidi George protests a disallowed goal against Sunderland in 2001. Picture: PA SPORT

