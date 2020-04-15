On this day in Town’s history: Happy birthday, Finidi!
In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year. It’s a bit different today, as we celebrate former Town forward Finidi George’s birthday!
Born on April 15, 1971, George celebrates his 49th birthday today, so we take a look at his career as a whole from his succesful time at dutch giants Ajax to his underwhelming spell with the Blues.
The Nigerian international made a name for himself at Ajax, playing a leading role as he helped them win three league titles and the 1995 Champions League against AC Milan.
The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner never really built on that following his move to Spainish side Real Betis in the summer of 1996, where he suffered relegation with them from La Liga in 2000.
A 12-month spell at Mallorca followed, before he was one of George Burley’s big signings in the summer of 2001 as the Blues looked to build on their fifth place in the Premier League, signing for Town for a fee of £3.1m.
He made a dramtic home debut for Town when he scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Derby, and netted another memorable goal against Sunderland in a 5-0 win for the Blues, but his time at Portman Road was ultimately a huge disappointment, as he scored eight goals in 46 games and suffered relegation from the top flight.
He left the club in summer 2003, returning to Mallorca, where he finished his career in 2004.
