On this day in Town’s history: Edwards hits late winner in Ram raid at Derby in 2013

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 April 2020

Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby

Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back at 2013, when Carlos Edwards scored an injury time winner at Derby.

Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby with Michael Chopra and Luke HyamCarlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby with Michael Chopra and Luke Hyam

Ipswich Town engineered a superb smash and grab raid on Derby County at Pride Park on April 6, 2013.

The game was deep in injury time when skipper Edwards netted what was just Town’s second away league goal of 2013 to win the game which went a long way to ensuring their Championship status for next season.

The hosts saw Jamie Ward’s spot-kick saved by Scott Loach as the Blues kept a fifth straight clean sheet and an eighth in their last 10 league matches to extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Carlos Edwards fires in his late winner at DerbyCarlos Edwards fires in his late winner at Derby

The travelling Town fans celebrate Carlos Edwards' late winner at DerbyThe travelling Town fans celebrate Carlos Edwards' late winner at Derby

The 2012-13 season was a interesting one as Paul Jewell was sacked half way through the campaign with the Blues in the relegation zone and Mick McCarthy was appointed. McCarthy then led the club to safety and a 14th-placed finish in the league.

Peterborough, Wolves and Bristol City were relegated that season, while Cardiff City won the league and achieved promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1960, becoming the second Welsh club to play in the Premier League.

Scott Loach saves Jamie Ward's penalty with his feetScott Loach saves Jamie Ward's penalty with his feet

The second automatic promotion spot was claimed by Hull City. Crystal Palace went up via the play-offs.

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

