Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: Edwards hits late winner in Ram raid at Derby in 2013

Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back at 2013, when Carlos Edwards scored an injury time winner at Derby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby with Michael Chopra and Luke Hyam Carlos Edwards celebrates his late winner at Derby with Michael Chopra and Luke Hyam

Ipswich Town engineered a superb smash and grab raid on Derby County at Pride Park on April 6, 2013.

The game was deep in injury time when skipper Edwards netted what was just Town’s second away league goal of 2013 to win the game which went a long way to ensuring their Championship status for next season.

The hosts saw Jamie Ward’s spot-kick saved by Scott Loach as the Blues kept a fifth straight clean sheet and an eighth in their last 10 league matches to extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Carlos Edwards fires in his late winner at Derby Carlos Edwards fires in his late winner at Derby

You may also want to watch:

On this day in Town’s history: Latics whipped 4-0 as Town go on a sparkling run

The travelling Town fans celebrate Carlos Edwards' late winner at Derby The travelling Town fans celebrate Carlos Edwards' late winner at Derby

The 2012-13 season was a interesting one as Paul Jewell was sacked half way through the campaign with the Blues in the relegation zone and Mick McCarthy was appointed. McCarthy then led the club to safety and a 14th-placed finish in the league.

Peterborough, Wolves and Bristol City were relegated that season, while Cardiff City won the league and achieved promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1960, becoming the second Welsh club to play in the Premier League.

Scott Loach saves Jamie Ward's penalty with his feet Scott Loach saves Jamie Ward's penalty with his feet

The second automatic promotion spot was claimed by Hull City. Crystal Palace went up via the play-offs.