On this day in Town’s history: Blues stick five past Barnsley with a torrent of late goals

Town players celebrate one of their five goals in the win over Barnsley in April 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2007, when Ipswich scored three times in the last eight minutes in a 5-1 thrashing of Barnsley to send them tumbling into the Championship relegation zone.

Jim Magilton congratulates George O'Callaghan after his goal Jim Magilton congratulates George O'Callaghan after his goal

Gary Roberts put the Blues ahead after just two minutes, finishing from six yards, and George O’Callaghan’s 25-yard drive made it 2-0 at half-time.

Daniel Nardiello pulled a goal back for Barnsley with a free-kick 11 minutes from time, but Danny Haynes struck from 12 yards before Francis Jeffers and Jonathan Walters added late goals as the Blues made it three straight wins in the league.

The 2006-07 campaign saw Jim Magilton replace Joe Royle, with the former Town captain’s first season at the helm being a transitional one, as the Blues finished in 14th in the league,

There were some important signings made during this season, with January being key – David Wright was signed from Wigan and went on to become a key figure in the defence, while Jon Walters joined from Chester City after his impressive display against the Blues in FA Cup ties, and he went to score four goals in 16 games during that season.

Jon Walters celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007 Jon Walters celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007

Alan Lee was Town’s top goalscorer that campaign as the Irishman netted 17 strikes in all competitions, while Sylvain Legwinski won the player of the year award in his first season at the club after signing from Fulham on a free transfer, and Tommy Smith was named young player of the year with impressive displays in the academy teams.

Sunderland won the title with 88 points, closely followed by Birmingham City in second who had 86 points. Derby County were promoted through the play-offs, while Southend United, Luton Town and Leeds United were relegated.