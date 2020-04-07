E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

On this day in Town’s history: Blues stick five past Barnsley with a torrent of late goals

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 April 2020

Town players celebrate one of their five goals in the win over Barnsley in April 2007

Town players celebrate one of their five goals in the win over Barnsley in April 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history, selecting one particular year – and today we go back to 2007, when Ipswich scored three times in the last eight minutes in a 5-1 thrashing of Barnsley to send them tumbling into the Championship relegation zone.

Jim Magilton congratulates George O'Callaghan after his goalJim Magilton congratulates George O'Callaghan after his goal

Gary Roberts put the Blues ahead after just two minutes, finishing from six yards, and George O’Callaghan’s 25-yard drive made it 2-0 at half-time.

Daniel Nardiello pulled a goal back for Barnsley with a free-kick 11 minutes from time, but Danny Haynes struck from 12 yards before Francis Jeffers and Jonathan Walters added late goals as the Blues made it three straight wins in the league.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Meet the club adopted by Ipswich fans and playing on in Belarus - where the president wants to beat coronavirus using saunas and vodka

The 2006-07 campaign saw Jim Magilton replace Joe Royle, with the former Town captain’s first season at the helm being a transitional one, as the Blues finished in 14th in the league,

There were some important signings made during this season, with January being key – David Wright was signed from Wigan and went on to become a key figure in the defence, while Jon Walters joined from Chester City after his impressive display against the Blues in FA Cup ties, and he went to score four goals in 16 games during that season.

Jon Walters celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007Jon Walters celebrates his goal as Town beat Barnsley 5-1 at Portman Road in April 2007

MORE: ‘We may have to accept behind-closed-doors’ - Ipswich boss Lambert on potential resumption of 2019/20 season

Alan Lee was Town’s top goalscorer that campaign as the Irishman netted 17 strikes in all competitions, while Sylvain Legwinski won the player of the year award in his first season at the club after signing from Fulham on a free transfer, and Tommy Smith was named young player of the year with impressive displays in the academy teams.

Sunderland won the title with 88 points, closely followed by Birmingham City in second who had 86 points. Derby County were promoted through the play-offs, while Southend United, Luton Town and Leeds United were relegated.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk MPs admit it is ‘very worrying time’ as PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey were visited by Boris Johnson during his leadership campaign, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police dog unit called to overnight burglary at ‘Britain’s oldest store’

Boxford Stores was broken into overnight. Picture: RICHARD HAINING

Suffolk-based Sue Ryder charity ‘on brink of closure’

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Carr Street, Ipswich, could be at risk. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Vandals put ‘extra strain’ on staff during lockdown after targeting museum for second time

The Museum of East Anglian Life had its windows smashed during an attempted break-in at the weekend. Picture: GREGG BROWN

On this day in Town’s history: Blues stick five past Barnsley with a torrent of late goals

Town players celebrate one of their five goals in the win over Barnsley in April 2007
Drive 24