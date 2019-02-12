Nostalgia

Ipswich Town Valentine’s Day games: Murphy at the double and a six-goal thriller against Huddersfield

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring with Freddie Sears and Christophe Berra as Town won 2-1 at Fulham in 2015 Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

We take a look at games played on Valentine’s Day, from Daryl Murphy scoring twice at Fulham to a six-goal thriller against Huddersfield....

Daryl Murphy celebrates his second goal at Craven Cottage against Fulham in the 2-1 win in 2015 Daryl Murphy celebrates his second goal at Craven Cottage against Fulham in the 2-1 win in 2015

Daryl Murphy scored twice on this day in 2015 as the Blues beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to remain fourth in the Championship, while Michael Chopra scored the only goal as Town beat Portsmouth 1-0 at Fratton Park to make it three wins on the trot in 2012.

Dean McDonald scored his first Town goal in the 2-1 win over Crewe and goes to the town fans after the final whistle in 2006 Dean McDonald scored his first Town goal in the 2-1 win over Crewe and goes to the town fans after the final whistle in 2006

Town went to Crewe on Valentine’s Day in 2006 and the Blues won 2-1 at Gresty Road to extended their unbeaten run to eight matches in the Championship, thanks to goals from Dean McDonald and Alan Lee.

Darren Bent celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Bradford City 3-1 at Portman Road in 2004 Darren Bent celebrates his goal as the Blues beat Bradford City 3-1 at Portman Road in 2004

In 2004, Darren Bent was among the scorers as Town got back to winning ways in the Championship, after beating Bradford City 3-1 at Portman Road, while Town progressed to the sixth round of the FA Cup as the beat Charlton 2-0 at Portman Road in 1981.

Tommy Miller celebrates scoring the Blues equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Blackpool at Portman Road in 2009 Tommy Miller celebrates scoring the Blues equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Blackpool at Portman Road in 2009

David Johnson also scored a brace on Valentine’s Day as the Blues beat Huddersfield 5-1 at Portman Road in 1998 to go six games unbeaten in Division One.

And finally on this day in 2009, Tommy Miller scored as Town were held to a 1-1 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road, while Luke Chambers scored as Town also drew 1-1 with second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex in 2017.