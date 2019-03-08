Meet the stars and watch them train: Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Town Open Day

The Ipswich Town Open Day will take place at Portman Road on July 25, 2019.

It's one of the highlights of the pre-season calendar - here's your guide to this week's Ipswich Town Open Day.

More than 5,000 fans are expected to attend the Ipswich Town Open Day.

What, when and where?

The Ipswich Town Open Day 2019 will be held at Portman Road on Thursday, July 25.

Gates are set to open at 9.15am, with some 5,000 fans expected to attend. The event ends at 2pm.

Fans can get selfies with the Town stars at the Open Day!

Can I meet the players?

Yes indeed - the Open Day is all about fans being able to meet and chat to the players, get autographs and those all-important selfies.

The signing session starts at 9.45am.

Fans will able to watch Town stars training at Portman Road.

Is there an open training session?

Yes - fans can watch their heroes train on the hallowed Portman Road turf on what looks set to be a fantastic sunny day.

The training session is set to start at 11am.

The Ipswich Town Open Day will offer a chance for fans to meet the stars and watch them train, including new striker James Norwood.

Who will be there?

There is no definitive list of players who will be there, but it's expected the vast majority of the first team and boss Paul Lambert will be in attendance.

Star attractions will likely be Lambert, new signings James Norwood, Tomas Holy and Luke Garbutt, plus fan favourites skipper Luke Chambers and keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

There will be plenty to keep youngsters entertained at the Ipswich Town Open Day.

What else is there to do?

In addition to the players, the Blues' Fanzone will have plenty of other fun on offer.

There will be face-painting and balloon modelling, plus the chance to meet the Ipswich Town Women and Ipswich Witches speedway stars and plenty more besides.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers will be one of the star attractions at the open day

How much does it cost?

The Open Day is absolutely free to attend.

Take some cash though, just in case you want to buy any food or drink!

What will the weather be like?

One word - hot!

Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the current heatwave, with highs of 31C predicted - so make sure you have sun cream and plenty to drink!