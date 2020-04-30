Ipswich Town exit Football Manager Cup... and it’s a familiar story as Blues emulate real life cup loss
PUBLISHED: 09:30 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 30 April 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town’s run in the Football Manager Cup is over.
The Blues, managed in the virtual tournament by season ticket holder Joe Fairs, beat Port Vale after extra-time to progress to the second round of the competition but they fell at that stage when up against Luton Town.
Town found themselves 3-0 down at the break against their Championship opponents and, although they managed to grab one back through striker Kayden Jackson in the second period, they were powerless to avoid defeat.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Meet the multiple Champions League winner hoping to lead Ipswich Town to glory
The result mirrors the real life meeting between the sides in the Carabao Cup in August, when Paul Lambert’s men lost 3-1 to the Hatters on a night when Armando Dobra found the net on his debut.
A total of 54 EFL teams had entered the Football Manager Cup, played out on the cult computer game, but Ipswich’s name will not be appearing on the trophy.
Ipswich also entered the Quaranteam Cup, exiting the FIFA competition at the first hurdle to Australian side Melbourne Victory.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.