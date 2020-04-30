Ipswich Town exit Football Manager Cup... and it’s a familiar story as Blues emulate real life cup loss

Joe Fairs is taking charge of Ipswich Town in the Football Manager Cup. Picture; JOE FAIRS Archant

Ipswich Town’s run in the Football Manager Cup is over.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues, managed in the virtual tournament by season ticket holder Joe Fairs, beat Port Vale after extra-time to progress to the second round of the competition but they fell at that stage when up against Luton Town.

Town found themselves 3-0 down at the break against their Championship opponents and, although they managed to grab one back through striker Kayden Jackson in the second period, they were powerless to avoid defeat.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Meet the multiple Champions League winner hoping to lead Ipswich Town to glory

The result mirrors the real life meeting between the sides in the Carabao Cup in August, when Paul Lambert’s men lost 3-1 to the Hatters on a night when Armando Dobra found the net on his debut.

A total of 54 EFL teams had entered the Football Manager Cup, played out on the cult computer game, but Ipswich’s name will not be appearing on the trophy.

Ipswich also entered the Quaranteam Cup, exiting the FIFA competition at the first hurdle to Australian side Melbourne Victory.