'Judge the manager on the cards he has been dealt by me' - Evans calls on Town fans to back Lambert amid transfer frustrations

PUBLISHED: 11:38 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 07 August 2019

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has called on the club's fans to judge manager Paul Lambert on 'the cards he has been dealt' rather than expectations based on the Blues' history.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIXIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Writing as part of a lengthy message to the club's fans, ahead of the weekend's home opener against Sunderland, the Ipswich owner spells out the club's current financial state and discusses the potential for further additions to the squad.

He ends his message with a section dedicated to Lambert and the club's expectations, making it clear the Town boss has been charged with a long-term project rather than a quick fix.

"And one final point I want to make is that I hope everyone will judge the manager on the cards he has been dealt by me and not just on our expectations," he wrote.

Town owner Marcus Evans watches on with Lee O'Neill. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTown owner Marcus Evans watches on with Lee O'Neill. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"I know that expectations quite rightly are high and that due to Premier League parachute payments and big spenders in the Championship, we have gone from a team with a budget in the bottom 10 of the Championship to a team with a budget in the top 10 of League One.

"However, please reflect on the fact that I have asked Paul, along with his coaching staff to accept the challenge of developing a team, not just for this year - which absent any player sales will be without the benefit of any significant transfer budget - but for the years ahead as well.

"He will be giving our younger players a chance and they will need time and support along the way. This league has some big teams and experienced squads to pit against our developing talent. We are not the only club aiming for a top two position.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has been at the club more since Paul Lambert's appoiuntment as manager. Photo: Laura MacleodIpswich Town owner Marcus Evans has been at the club more since Paul Lambert's appoiuntment as manager. Photo: Laura Macleod

"That said, be assured that everyone is working at full throttle to get the most out of the group and have a season we can be proud of.

"Let's have a great season and if your support is even half as good as last year (but let's crank it up a notch) then you will be more than doing your part to push us over the line."

The Blues began their season with a 1-0 win at Burton Albion and are among the favourites for promotion from League One.

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

