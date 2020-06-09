E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich owner Evans on League One season ending early and season ticket compensation

PUBLISHED: 16:24 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 09 June 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has issued a statement after League One was brought to an early end. Picture: PA/ITFC

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has issued a statement after the League One season was ended early.

The Blues were one of few clubs who voted to continue the campaign on the pitch, with an ‘overwhelming majority’ voting for the season to end early and be decided using a points-per-game system.

That formula sees Ipswich drop to 11th.

“It has always been our desire to see the League One season finished on the pitch, as is now the case with the Championship,” Evans said in a statement.“Obviously we are very disappointed that will now not be happening.

“Personally I think there were other safe alternatives to the way things have worked out, certainly with so many clubs in with a chance of finishing in the Play-Off places if the season had continued.

“A decision had to be made though and while we don’t agree with the outcome, we do fully understand that the cost of finishing the season for many clubs was prohibitive.

“It is a very difficult time for football clubs as it is for a lot of businesses. I’ve read stories that 30 clubs face going out of business and it’s distinctly possible that there will be casualties along the way. Perhaps this shock to the system will enable decisions to be reached to address the sustainability of club finances. If it’s not looked at now, when will it be looked at?

“With our season now over, we will be addressing the issue of compensation for the five home games lost over the last two months of the campaign. We are working through some options for fans which we believe will address both supporters and the Club’s needs and will be in touch with season ticket holders over the next few weeks.

“We will also be investigating the financial implications we are now facing as a football club at the moment and await an EFL update on some financial matters outside of our control relating to League sponsor rebates due to matches not being played. We will also seek guidance from the EFL as to any recommendations and support relating to lost ticket revenues.

“On a brighter note, football will be back and we are seeing signs of life in other leagues and I look forward to seeing you all at Portman Road - hopefully not in the too distant future.”

