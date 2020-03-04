Lambert fully expected to lead Blues in Coventry clash despite Warnock being linked with Ipswich once again

Neil Warnock (inset) has been linked with the Ipswich Town job currently held by Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT Archant

Paul Lambert is fully expected to be in charge of Ipswich Town for Saturday's visit of Coventry City, despite Neil Warnock again being linked with the job at Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA Neil Warnock has been out of work since November after parting ways with Cardiff by 'mutual consent'. Photo: PA

National reports have again linked the Blues with the veteran boss, with one stating a change of manager is imminent at Portman Road, but we understand there has been no contact between Town and Warnock and that Lambert will be in charge for Saturday's visit of the League One leaders.

Furthermore, should Marcus Evans opt to make a change at the top, a move for Warnock, who has previously stated his plans to retire this summer, is understood to be at odds with the owner's desire for a 'technical' brand of football and a belief that a long-term plan is required at Portman Road.

Warnock, who has spent minimal time out of work since beginning his managerial career in 1980, is understood to have been keen on a role which took him through to the end of current campaign and would be open to the job at Portman Road.

He has been close to being appointed by Evans in the past, with the 71-year-old believing he had the job prior to Roy Keane's appointment in 2009, while manager of Crystal Palace, before again being in the frame following the Irishman's departure in 2012.

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands as Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm around his skipper, as they walk off the pitch at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers has his head in his hands as Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm around his skipper, as they walk off the pitch at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MORE: 'Everybody is suffering' - Lambert on loss to Fleetwood, Marcus Evans protests and League One slide

When asked about the potential of him taking over at Ipswich at the end of 2019, Warnock told talkSPORT: "I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don't they? I think that's how it is at the minute, they're all talk and everything and you just don't know.

"But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I'm not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really."

The link to Warnock comes hot on the heels of Town's 1-0 loss to Fleetwood on Tuesday night which looks to have dealt terminal damage to the Blues' chances of finishing in the top six.

The Blues were top of League One in the middle of January but have now dropped to ninth, with the potential of falling into the bottom half should the sides below them win their games in hand.

Lambert signed a five-year contract on New Year's Day, but it's understood there are performance-related break clauses in that contract and a general cap on the pay-off required to part company with both the Blues boss and his staff should owner Marcus Evans decide a change is needed.