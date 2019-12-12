E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Garbutt takes over as Town's regular penalty taker

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 12 December 2019

Luke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Luke Garbutt celebrates his equalising penalty during Town's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

If Ipswich Town are awarded a penalty when they face Bristol Rovers this weekend, expect Luke Garbutt to be standing over it.

Luke Garbutt wheels away after levelling for Town from the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comLuke Garbutt wheels away after levelling for Town from the penalty spot. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Everton loanee took his season's tally to five goals with a consolation in the FA Cup defeat by Coventry on Tuesday evening, with one of those coming from the spot as he coolly slotted home against Blackpool last month.

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood have both missed spot kicks so far this season, with the latter netting against Bolton and Shrewsbury but not being on the pitch when Garbutt converted against the Tangerines.

Norwood also scored in the EFL Trophy shootout victory over Peterborough but it's Garbutt who currently holds penalty-taking duties if he's on the pitch.

"At the moment I'm on penalties," Garbutt said.

MORE: "It's every kid's dream' - Downes on making history as Town captain

"The manager put the names up on the board the other week so we'll see when we get the next one.

"It's always nice to score and on an individual note it's pleasing for me to be chipping in with goals and helping the team. That's what's important for me.

"I want that to continue and I want to be a big part of this team - a focal point maybe and I'm happy to do that.

James Norwood holds his head after failing to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix LtdJames Norwood holds his head after failing to convert a second half penalty at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

"We have players who can score loads of goals at this level and it will turn around."

When asked if the managerial changes at parent club Everton, following the sacking of manager Marco Silva, will have any impact on his future or his loan at Ipswich, Garbutt said: "I'm really enjoying my football here and the move has been great for me," he said.

"My focus is on winning promotion and achieving what we want to achieve. I want to be a part of that."

Kayden Jackson after he missed his penalty kick at Fleetwood Picture PagepixKayden Jackson after he missed his penalty kick at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

