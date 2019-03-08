What the season holds for every player in the Ipswich Town squad

It's a big season for the Ipswich Town players Archant

Here we take am individual look at what the new season holds for Paul Lambert's squad at Ipswich Town.

Summer signing Tomas Holy is battling Bartosz Bialkowski for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: Ross Halls Summer signing Tomas Holy is battling Bartosz Bialkowski for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: Ross Halls

Tomas Holy

The 6ft 9inch Czech goalkeeper is part of a new-look goalkeeping unit at Portman Road after five years of continuty from Bartosz Bialkowski and Dean Gerken.

Signed from Gillingham on a free transfer at the end of his contract, Holy has loocked solid in pre-season with good handling and presence in his box. He arrives with nearly 100 League One games to his name.

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

Will Norris

The former Cambridge United stopper arrives on loan from Wolves, where he is highly-rated by the Premier League side. His time on the field has been limited at Molineux due to the presence of Rui Patricio and John Ruddy, so this loan is all about valuable first-team football.

He may have to make do with a place on the bench at first but expect him to challenge Holy for a starting spot

Harry Wright pictured at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright pictured at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS

Harry Wright

The son of former Town favourite Richard became a father during the off-season and is in need of a big year on the field. He played well for the Under 23s last season but has yet to make a first-team debut, with Holy and Norris meaning that is unlikely to happen in the near future.

A loan move away looks set to be the best option for a young keeper who is superb with the ball at his feet.

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC

Adam Przybek

Wright's potential departure on loan would leave a vacancy in Town's Under 23 side. It's set to be field by Przybek, the young Wales international who has signed for Town after his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

He was highly-rated at the Hawthorns but found himself in unfortunate goalkeeping traffic, which led to his release. Will be hoping to get his career going again in Suffolk.

Janoi Donacien during the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS Janoi Donacien during the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS

Janoi Donacien

The defender's first season at Ipswich never got started. He showed flashes of what he's all about under Paul Hurst but was in-and-out of the side, before failing to feature following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

He spent the second half of last season back at Accrington on loan but is determined to make it in Suffolk. Looks to have won the starting right-back slot but could face new competition before the window closes.

Luke Chambers says this is the fittest he's felt in a long time. Photo: Ross Halls Luke Chambers says this is the fittest he's felt in a long time. Photo: Ross Halls

Luke Chambers

The skipper is back for season number eight at Portman Road. The club's relegation to League One has hurt the defender more than most and he's determined to put things right.

He's injury free and says he's feeling as fit as he has in years, with the 33-year-old again set to be a central figure in the heart of defence as the Blues look to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala injured his hamstring at the Interwetten Cup. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala

Like so many of Hurst's summer signings from a year ago, Nsiala found the going tough during his first Ipswich Town season. It took the former Shrewsbury man two months to convince Lambert he was ready to play in his first-team but ended the season as a central figure.

He's likely to be just that again once he returns from a hamstring injury which delays the start of his season until September.

Josh Emmanuel pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Josh Emmanuel pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Josh Emmanuel

This is going to be a big season for the homegrown full-back. He was given an extra season to impress after the club took the option to extend his contract, but that deal now expires at the end of the campaign.

If he is to earn a new one he is going to have to force his way into the team and take his chance - if he doesn't his Ipswich career could be over. Had a mixed pre-season but did show his capabilities in flashes.

Luke Woolfenden pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Woolfenden

The academy graduate spent last season away from Portman Road, learning a new side to the game on loan with Swindon in League Two. He's returned better for the experience and improved as pre-season went on, pushing his case for a start on the opening day.

If he does get the nod at Burton, in the absence of Nsiala and Chambers, it will be up to him to prove he deserves to keep his place.

Myles Kenlock, in action during the third place play-off against Meppen. Town lost a penalty shoot-out. Picture: ROSS HALLS Myles Kenlock, in action during the third place play-off against Meppen. Town lost a penalty shoot-out. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Myles Kenlock

Another homegrown player facing up to the biggest season of their career. Kenlock is set to be the first choice at left-back for the Blues from the off - a position he's struggled to truly make his own due to the presence of Jonas Knudsen in recent years.

He offered cause for optimism at the end of last season during his run in the team but must now prove he has what it takes as a regular starter.

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba

The young Irishman has been training with the Ipswich first-team for several months now and has impressed those around him during that time. He has it all in terms of physicality, pace, positioning and ability on the ball but remains raw and in need of refining.

Has not made a senior bow yet and may have to be patient in his wait for one, with the EFL Trophy perhaps his most-likely route into the senior side.

Bailey Clements at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix Bailey Clements at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix

Bailey Clements

It's been a big summer for the teenager. He was given his first professional contract during last season after impressing in the club's younger teams, doing enough to win a place on the club's pre-season tour of Germany.

He didn't let anyone down, playing in all five pre-season games, including a 90-minute display in the final game. His season is likely to be spent in the Under 23s, though.

Barry Cotter has not been on tour with the Ipswich Town senior side. Picture: ROSS HALLS Barry Cotter has not been on tour with the Ipswich Town senior side. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Barry Cotter

The young Irishman was not taken on the Blues' pre-season tour of Germany and has been left with the Under 23s this summer.

His ability is not in question, with the youngster possessing many of the attributes needed to succeed, but his attitude came under the microscope at the end of last season when he was sent off for the 23s after picking up two yellow cards for dissent.

He's a long way from being involved, it seems, and a departure could be likely. Swindon were keen in January and he's heading to Sweden for a trial with second-tier club GAIS.

Cole Skuse has a hip injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS Cole Skuse has a hip injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Cole Skuse

Like good friend Chambers, Skuse returns injury free after feeling the effects of knee surgery throughout the second half of last season. He figures to be a vital member of the squad and a regular starter, providing vital experience in a young Ipswich Town squad.

The midfielder is entering the final year of his contract, so it remains to be seen whether his stay will be extended further.

Jon Nolan pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Jon Nolan pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jon Nolan

Of all the signings made by Hurst last summer, Nolan was arguably the biggest positive when you take into account his growth over the campaign. He started slowly but grew into his role before injury ended his season early.

He's still suffering with the effects of that calf problem but, once fit, he has what it takes to be a stand-out player. Was one of League One's best while with Hurst's Shrewsbury in 2017/18.

Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop faces three months on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Teddy Bishop

After years of injury trouble, it was so good to see the midfielder fit and firing during the second half of last season. That only made the sight of him limping off following a nasty fall in Meppen this summer all the more tough to take.

He faces another three months out with medial ligament damage to his right knee and will then face a battle to secure his place in the side. The talent is obvious, he just needs to play.

Tristan Nydam featured in the second half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Tristan Nydam featured in the second half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Tristan Nydam

Last season was something of a wasted one for the youngster as he spent six months on the St Johnstone bench during a loan spell before returning to spend the second half of the campaign in Town's Under 23s.

He was refreshed and ready to go, impressing at left back during pre-season to the point he was being discussed as a viable option there. Sadly a broken ankle will keep him out until the start of 2020.

Flynn Downes warming up at Cambridge Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes warming up at Cambridge Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes

Year three of Downes' senior career sees the youngster return looking to be a vital cog in the Ipswich Town engine room. Lambert is a fan of the academy graduate and trusted him in big moments last season, with Downes repaying him with good displays.

He's likely to be a big part of what the Blues do this year but, following his sending off at Notts County, keep his temper in check when the red mist falls.

Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell

The talent is there for all to see with Dozzell but now it's time for the youngster to produce it on a regular basis. He's been linked with a Premier League move this summer, including with rivals Norwich, but Town owner Marcus Evans has vowed to hang into the talented playmaker.

First job has to be winnng a regular place in the side, with a deep-lying role looking to suit him best.

Emyr Huws in action during the first 45 minutes against Fortuna Picture: ROSS HALLS Emyr Huws in action during the first 45 minutes against Fortuna Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Garbutt

The Everton loanee offers a Lambert versatility on the left side. He's best known as a left-back, having been touted as the successor to Leighton Baines at Goodison Park for many years, but found success on the left of midfield at Oxford last season.

That looks to be the role earmarked for him by Lambert, with his set-piece delivery also like to be a major weapon this season.

Luke Garbutt spent last season on loan at Oxford United Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Garbutt spent last season on loan at Oxford United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws

The Welshman has not featured for the Ipswich Town first-team since December 2017 due to ongoing knee issues, but that could be about to change. Huws featured on all five matchdays during pre-season and looks in good shape, showing flashes of what he's all about during the friendly games.

He's likely to be involved at Burton but patience will still be needed as he bids to return to his best.

Gwion Edwards could make his first pre-season outing tonight. Photo: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards could make his first pre-season outing tonight. Photo: Ross Halls

Gwion Edwards

The Welsh winger started last season in excellent form, scoring after just five minutes of his debut as well as in a September clash with Norwich. His season hit the buffers a little as injuries bit, though he did end the season as the joint leading scorer.

He's still recovering from a groin problem and has yet to feature in pre-season but, once he returns, he can be a real force in the division.

Jack Lankester is Town's new No.14. Picture: ROSS HALLS Jack Lankester is Town's new No.14. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jack Lankester

This time last year the teenager was not even a professional footballer. He impressed during limited minutes under Hurst last summer, particularly in the game against West Ham, and was rewarded with a deal soon after.

His displays during his breakthrough campaign secured another new deal just a few months later, with his talent clear. A back injury has halted his progress with no return date set.

Danny Rowe pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Danny Rowe pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny Rowe

In many ways, Rowe was becoming Ipswich Town's forgotten man. Two loan spells at Lincoln perhaps pointed to a future away from Portman Road but he's back and looking to make an impact.

He's performed well during pre-season, offering a threat from the right flank as he cuts inside on his right foot and looks likely to be a starter at Burton on the opening. From there it's up to him to keep hold of his place.

Alan Judge at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix Alan Judge at Cambridge United Picture Pagepix

Alan Judge

Securing Judge on a two-year deal was a real coup for the Blues and, after some flirtations with QPR this summer, he looks set to stay at the centre of Lambert's plans.

The Irishman is surely capable of being one of the best offensive players in the division, with the only question marks centring around his productivity. He didn't score and assisted just one goal last season, but you feel he has more to give.

Jordan Roberts featured in the first half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Jordan Roberts featured in the first half of the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jordan Roberts

When Roberts arrived last summer he was described as something of a 'project' by former boss Hurst. He made just two appearances for the man who signed him before becoming a makeshift striker in Lambert's early days at Town.

He's likely to revert to the wing but may now have to make do with a back-up role once everyone is fit and healthy. He may need to take his chances in the cup competitions.

Idris El Mizouni in action during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Idris El Mizouni in action during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni

The creative midfielder returns this summer as a full international, having made his debut for Tunisia in June. He is a little way down the Ipswich pecking order but will be in the senior mix this season, having made a breakthrough during the final weeks of the last campaign.

He's creative and has good drive in his legs but still has a lot to learn. Another who may need to take his chance in the cups.

Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra battles for the ball during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Armando Dobra

Like Clements, Dobra will have benefited greatly from his summer with the Ipswich Town first-team. The teenager played on both German matchdays and featured again upon the squad's return to England, showing the hustle on the wing and creativity on the ball.

He's raw but full of promise who could perhaps profit from the club's current injury list. He again could make his debut in cup competitions.

James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kayden Jackson

The striker has spoken openly this summer of how the Blues' relegation continues to impact him, but he's performed well during pre-season. He has pace to burn and has four goals to his name in friendlies.

He is far from a guaranteed starter at this stage but has shown he can link up well with new signing James Norwood, while his speed will always be a danger from the bench.

A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

James Norwood

Norwood is the centrepiece of Town's summer transfer business to date. His 32 goals led Tranmere to promotion last season and the hope must be that they will help the Blues this time around.

He scored within four minutes of his first appearance in Germany and netted a hat-trick against Colchester, while showing good hold-up play and an ability to bring team-mates into the game with neat touches.

Freddie Sears is with the Ipswich squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Picture: ITFC Freddie Sears is with the Ipswich squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Picture: ITFC

Freddie Sears

This will be Sears' fifth full season with the Blues, with striker already signing up for his sixth after extending his contract with the club this week. He starts the season on the injured list after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury at Norwich in February but is likely to return in November.

He was Lambert's top performer in the early days of his reign, offering a real threat from the left flank.

Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS Aaron Drinan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Aaron Drinan

The Irishman was talked up by both Mick McCarthy and Luke Chambers following his arrival in January 2018 but has yet to make a senior debut.

Spent last season out on loan at Sutton United and former club Waterford and is wanted by Irish clubs again this summer. He could leave again on loan or perhaps even permanently, given he's a long way from the first-team picture. He's heading to Sweden with Cotter.

Ben Folami and Ben Morris are recovering from injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS Ben Folami and Ben Morris are recovering from injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ben Folami

The young Australian is currently recovering from a nasty Achilles injury, suffered in training at the turn of the year. It stunted his progress, with the teenager on the fringes of the first-team during the final weeks of Mick McCarthy's time in charge.

Will have to prove himself in the Under 23s when he returns.

Ben Morris

Like Folami, the young England international will start the season on the sidelines. His is a knee ligament injury which will rule him out for the rest of the year, at which point he will need to work his way back to full fitness in 23s.

He impressed as a substitute on the opening day of last season but then had a fruitless spell on loan at Forest Green.