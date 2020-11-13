Lambert has used 24 players in League One this season (and 15 more in the cups)... so who has performed the best?

(Clockwise) Luke Chambers, Stephen Ward, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden, Oli Hawkins and Andre Dozzell have been part of the Ipswich Town side currently second in League One. :Picture: ARCHANT Archant

We’ve calculated the Ipswich Town players’ average ratings for the season so far using the grades we’ve handed out in the Blues’ 11 League One matches to date.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games. Picture: PAGEPIX Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games. Picture: PAGEPIX

Those featuring for less than 15 minutes from the bench are not given ratings and are marked ‘n/a’.

Tomas Holy – 11 starts - (6, 6, 6, 5, 6, 7, 4, 6, 7, 8, 6) - 6.09

The big Czech keeper is in possession of the club’s No.1 jersey and has played in all 11 league games, having big moments in some but having a few shaky moments in others. Hasn’t always found playing out from the back easy, most notably at Doncaster, but has improved as the season has gone on.

Luke Chambers - 11 starts - (6, 7, 6, 7, 8, 7, 6, 6, 7, 7, 7) – 6.72

The only Ipswich Town outfield player to have played every minute in the league, the skipper has been in excellent form following his return to right-back. He’s been extremely solid defensively, while contributing going forward, too. His goal at Blackpool is an obvious highlight.

Toto Nsiala – nine starts - (6, 7, 7, 8, 8, 7, 4, 4, 7) - 6.44

Toto Nsiala battles at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Toto Nsiala battles at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

It looked for all the world that Nsiala’s Ipswich career was over when he headed to Bolton on loan in January but he was back in the starting line-up this season and begun the season superbly. Some old issues have crept in, with penalties given away against Doncaster and Lincoln, but he recovered well at Sunderland. Has benefitted from the faith Lambert’s shown in him.

James Wilson – eight starts (7, 7, 7, 7, 7, 8, 5, 6) - 6.75

The Welshman has been a consistent performer throughout the campaign to date. He’s not flashy and doesn’t always catch the eye, but he’s been solid. Can feel harshly done by to have seemingly fallen below Nsiala in the pecking order.

Stephen Ward – eight starts - (8, 6, 7, 6, 6, 6, 5, 6) - 6.25

The veteran made a quick start to his time with Ipswich, offering a real presence at left-back and some vital leadership on the pitch. An Achilles injury has caused issues and he hasn’t looked quite the same since return, but is still offering a valuable contribution.

Luke Woolfenden – two starts (7,7) - 7.00

Luke Woolfenden in action during the Blues' 1-0 win over Crewe Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden in action during the Blues' 1-0 win over Crewe Picture: ROSS HALLS

One of last season’s stand-outs has played just two league games this season due to form, fitness and then a coronavirus isolation period. He’ll be back in the picture for the visit of Shrewsbury and should come back in to start following two solid league appearances.

Mark McGuinness – three starts (7, 7, 6) - 6.66

The Arsenal loanee has had to be patient but has made it into the side and has shown his obvious talent. He’s had difficult moments too, most notably at Sunderland, but gives Ipswich an increased purpose when playing out from the back.

Myles Kenlock - three starts, one sub - (4, 7, 7, 5) - 5.75

The academy product is firm back-up to Ward but was needed when the veteran suffered an Achilles problem. His first appearance of the season at MK Dons was a real struggle but he responded to that well, before finding things difficult again in the loss at Doncaster.

Andre Dozzell - 11 starts - (7, 7, 7, 5, 6, 7, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6) - 6.09

Andre Dozzell pictured during the Blues' 1-0 win over Crewe Picture: ROSS HALLS Andre Dozzell pictured during the Blues' 1-0 win over Crewe Picture: ROSS HALLS

The midfielder has played every minute of the league season prior to his red card at Sunderland and has benefited from his bespoke role at the base of midfield. His best games have seen him keep Ipswich moving before playing killer balls to create chances. He’s had hurdles to overcome, with opposition sides targeting him, which he has generally handled well. He’ll miss the next two league games but will benefit from the break.

Teddy Bishop – 10 starts, one sub - (7, 5, 7, 5, 7, 6, 5, 5, 8, 7, 8) – 6.36

The midfielder has been involved in all 11 games in League One and has been able to show all the ability so many of us knew he possessed. He’s had some great games, scored some brilliant goals and looked Ipswich’s biggest threat in many matches, especially his last three. He’s had some quiet games, partly explaining why his average has come out on the low side, but that maybe doesn’t truly represent his impact.

Jon Nolan – six starts, one sub - (8, 8, 6, 6, 6, 4, 4) - 6.00

The midfielder started the campaign in great form and was operating in advanced areas more and more. His performances have dropped off a little and his season certainly wasn’t helped by a rash red card at Lincoln.

Alan Judge – six starts, one sub - (6, 5, 7, 7, 5, 6, 6) - 6.00

Alan Judge has been in and out of the Town side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge has been in and out of the Town side. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Judge is on a long list of players to have his season hit by injury but he’s been a player Lambert’s wanted to use when fit. His best work has come when played centrally but much of his time on the pitch has been on the wing. Looks more comfortable on the right than left.

Emyr Huws – three starts, two subs- (6, 6, 6, 4, n/a) - 5.50

It’s been another stop-start campaign for the Welshman who hasn’t been able to get up a head of steam now he’s able to maintain fitness. His contract’s up this summer and he’ll be desperate for more minutes on the field in order to prove his worth.

Flynn Downes – three subs - (6, 6, n/a) - 6.00

The fact the man generally accepted to be Town’s best player has only played 79 minutes of league football is perhaps a reason to be optimistic, given he should be back from his knee injury in the coming weeks. He’ll add bite to a midfield lacking that particular attribute at times.

Gwion Edwards - 10 starts, one sub - (7, 7, 7, 5, 9, 8, 4, 5, 7, 5, 6) - 6.36

Gwion Edwards celebrates after scoring early in the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller Gwion Edwards celebrates after scoring early in the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Steve Waller

He may not be the highest rating on this list but the Welshman definitely has a shot at being the club’s player-of-the-season so far. He has five goals so far, all in the league, with a particularly hot spell of four in four games during October. He’s gone off the boil a little since then but is still contributing well. Especially when he plays on the left.

Jack Lankester - three starts, three subs - (7, 6, 6, 6, n/a, 7) - 6.40

The Town coaching staff have been careful with Lankester’s return from a two-year back injury but as the season’s gone on he’s begun to come to the fore. His talent is obvious, it’s now about him trying to find top gear. If he can do that, he can secure a regular starting spot.

Freddie Sears – eight starts - (6, 6, 5, 5, 7, 5, 5, 5) - 5.50

The forward is again being used in a wide role this season, starting well with a brace in the cup against Wigan. He’s up good games and he’s had a fair few quiet ones, with his one league goal coming through a lovely finish in the victory over Accrington.

Keanan Bennetts – seven sub - (6, n/a, 6, n/a, n/a, n/a, n/a) - 6.00

The loanee has made seven appearances from the bench in the league, only two of which have been for more than 15 minutes. He’s been bright in many of those but would have wanted to produce more during his two recent cup starts.

Armando Dobra - one sub - (6) - 6.00

Dobra’s league role has been restricted to one substitute appearance, against a Gillingham side he scored a cracker against in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign. He turned down the chance to leave on loan at the end of the transfer window and hasn’t played as much as he would like.

Oli Hawkins - six stars, three subs - (5, 7, 6, 7, 5, 6, 5, 7, 6) - 6.00

Injuries to Kayden Jackson and James Norwood have left Hawkins needing to shoulder the burden in attack. He’s scored once so far, the winner against Crewe, and there’s no faulting the effort. He has found himself isolated in attack at time.

Kayden Jackson – one start, two sub - (6, 5, 6) - 6.33

Kayden Jackson's is back in action for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Kayden Jackson's is back in action for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Town have lacked pace in attack but, with Jackson now back in the frame, they have options. Injury delayed his season which was then halted by a positive coronavirus test, but now he’s looking to make a mark.

James Norwood – one start, two sub - (6, 6, 6) - 6.00

Town’s No.10 hasn’t really got going this season, firstly due to ongoing recovery from a groin problem and then a fresh hamstring injury. He’s back now, scored an excellent goal against Portsmouth in the FA Cup and can still be a real asset to this side. He might just be the missing piece.

Aaron Drinan - one start - (7) - 7.00

A good pre-season and a decent start in cup competitions meant the young Irishman had made the striker slot his own when the league action got underway, only for a thigh injury to strike him down at half-time of the game with Wigan. He’s due back in a few weeks and will have to win his chance all over again.

Tyreece Simpson - one sub - (n/a) - n/a

The teenager’s one and only league appearance came in the final minutes of the victory over Accrington but he’ll have gained plenty from the time he’s spent around the club’s senior players this season.

The following four players have only played in cup competitions this season, but will all feel they have genuine cases to be in first-team contention between now and the end of the season.

David Cornell – five starts, all cups - (6, 8, 7, 6, 6) – 6.60

The Welshman has had to make do with cup appearances so far but, by-and-large, has performed well. He wasn’t happy with his own display against Portsmouth in the FA Cup but had an excellent game against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. He’s going to need to be patient, though, given Holy’s done enough to keep the jersey.

Janoi Donacien - three starts, all cups - (6, 7, 7) – 6.66

Another restricted to cup action only, with the full-back not letting his side down in any of his three appearances. He’s going to struggle to oust Chambers, though, with a return for Kane Vincent-Young making his path into the first-team a tough one at right-back. Useful cover in all defensive positions.

Corrie Ndaba – three starts, one sub, all cups - (n/a, 7, 7,6) - 6.66

The young Irishman will have hoped to have played more senior football by now following an impressive pre-season but has had to be patient. He’s performed well when called upon but, with Woolfenden, Nsiala, McGuinness and Wilson ahead of him in the pecking order, as well as Chambers, a loan may be his best route.

Corrie Ndaba challenges at Crawley Town Picture Pagepix Ltd Corrie Ndaba challenges at Crawley Town Picture Pagepix Ltd

Brett McGavin - two starts, both cups - (7, 8) - 7.50

The young midfielder has the highest average rating on this list, but from a very small sample size. He played well as a young Town side beat GIllingham in the EFL Trophy but took that up a level with his FA Cup display against Portsmouth. Dozzell’s suspension and injuries to Downes and Cole Skuse may open the door for league action.