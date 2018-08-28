Opinion

Player ratings: Chalobah impresses as Quaner makes an impact... but Blues come up short again

Trevoh Chalobah's first half acrobatic volley at Villa Park Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa this afternoon.

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

A first league start in nearly two months for the Pole, who was in the thick of the action for much of the afternoon. Was left stuck to his line as a superb Hourihane ball dissected the Ipswich defence for the first goal, when he maybe should have come to punch, but responded well. The pick of his saves was a late one to deny Abraham is hat-trick. Was perhaps a little fortunate a string of spilt balls were not punished. 6

Cole Skuse keeps things tight at Villa Park Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse keeps things tight at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Matthew Pennington

Solid defensively when faced with tricky winger Anwar El Ghazi. Struggled to get involved in an attacking sense with enough regularity, with his delivery into the box wanting on occasions. 6

Luke Chambers

A decent performance from the skipper, although he was one of a group of Ipswich defenders who lost Abraham for the first goal. Defended as you expect the Ipswich captain to, but his work on the ball was also notable today. Picked a few good passes through the lines while looking to get Ipswich playing from the back. 6

Will Keane just avoids a collision with Alan Hutton Picture Pagepix Will Keane just avoids a collision with Alan Hutton Picture Pagepix

James Collins

Got his head on plenty of balls inside the Ipswich box as the Blues’ defence withstood long spells of pressure at times during this game and was, once again, a calming presence. Also came up with two good late blocks. 7

Myles Kenlock

Back in the side this afternoon for what was a good performance from the youngster. A few moments where he lost out in the physical side of things but, both positionally and on the ball, he performed well. Judge’s propensity to drift inside meant he was often exposed down the Ipswich left but he held his ground well. 7

Trevoh Chalobah

An excellent display from the Chelsea loanee. His game started with a clumsy foul to give away the free-kick which led to Abraham’s first but he responded well and was Ipswich’s driving force in midfield. He was calm, showed moments of flair and twisted and turned before driving forward. He showed good tenacity, linked well with Judge and was unlucky to see a headed effort come back off the post late on. 8

Cole Skuse

Still looks a long way from his best after a quick return from surgery earlier this month, but this was another step in the right direction for the experienced midfielder. Looked a little sharper and moved a little smoother than in the games against Rotherham and Blackburn, but still doesn’t look the player who shone so brightly in the early days of Lambert. 5

Striker Collin Quaner's shot is blocked by the last man after being put through on goal at Aston Villa and going around the keeper - But blocked with what? Picture Pagepix Striker Collin Quaner's shot is blocked by the last man after being put through on goal at Aston Villa and going around the keeper - But blocked with what? Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes

Restored to the midfield and had a decent game. Looked good on the ball and was keen to make things happen in the final third, threading a couple of decent balls through. Kept his head well despite Villa attempts to wind him up and questionable refereeing decisions. 6

Alan Judge

Ipswich’s most-used outlet during the first half as he drifted inside, picked up possession and looked to make things happen. Set pieces were a threat. Extremely harshly adjudged to have fouled McGinn, who threw himself in front of him at a corner for the Villa penalty. 6

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers commiserates with the travelling supporters at Villa Park - gesturing that it all hinged on a hand-ball decision which wasn't given. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Ipswich captain Luke Chambers commiserates with the travelling supporters at Villa Park - gesturing that it all hinged on a hand-ball decision which wasn't given. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Freddie Sears

A slightly different role for the forward, who played much of this game on the right flank rather than on his usual left. A willing runner as always but struggled to make a real impact in the final third before a rocket of a shot found the top corner to give Ipswich hope. 6

Will Keane

Did his best to offer an element of control in the Ipswich forward line during the first half and did well to bring balls down fired in chest and head height. Had little sight of goal but linked play well. 6

Trevoh Chalobah's second half header strikes the post at Aston Villa Picture Pagepix Trevoh Chalobah's second half header strikes the post at Aston Villa Picture Pagepix

Collin Quaner (for Keane, 61)

The big German’s impact made a real difference for the Blues. He looked short of match fitness during his first two appearances for the club but looked fired up as he entered the field for this game. Was a physical presence, a pest to the Villa defence and looked to have had a goalbound shot cleared off the line by the hand of Tommy Elphick. Was involved in the move which led to Sears’ goal too. 7

Kayden Jackson (for Chalobah, 90)

Had little time to make an impact. 5