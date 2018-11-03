Sunshine and Showers

Opinion

Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues' entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

PUBLISHED: 18:51 03 November 2018

Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

Despair on the faces of the Town players after Preston North End had levelled from a free kick. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Retained the goalkeeping jersey for the new manager’s first game and appeared to have been asked to distribute the ball quicker from the back. This nearly got him into trouble as one loose through was pounced upon, but his defenders cleared up. Looked to be disappointed with the Ipswich wall for Gallagher’s free-kick. It’s the latter who was the biggest goalkeeping story of the day. 6

The ball ends up amongst the crowd from a Trevoh Chalobah shot. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Jordan Spence

Was in and out of the Ipswich side under Paul Hurst but given the nod today. Looked to play with more confidence than in recent weeks and was up and down the right touchline to contribute in all three stages. Was still caught positionally at times but a good display. 7

Matthew Pennington

Had a chance in the second half but headed agonisingly wide of the Preston goal. His biggest contribution was a truly outstanding tackle on Nmecha as time ticked down, which ultimately ensured Ipswich kept hold of a point. 8

Matthew Pennington connects with the ball but his second half effort was off target. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers

The Ipswich skipper, who spoke so passionately about his side’s position in the lead-up to the game, was visibly pumped up prior to kick-off as he looked to gee up his troops for a huge game. The skipper took instructions from his new boss on the touchline and spread them to the rest of his side. He performed well, keeping Maguire and Moult quiet in the lone forward role, and got his head on a string of balls that flashed through the Ipswich box. 7

Jonas Knudsen

Like Spence, looked more comfortable in the role he was asked to do this afternoon. Defended well despite taking a blow to the head which saw him end the game in a number-less shirt. Got forward well but his delivery into the box can sometimes let him down. 7

Jordan Roberts fires the ball towards goal in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Trevoh Chalobah

Always wants the ball and, when he gets it, always wants to do something with it. But perhaps he was a little too eager to impress this afternoon. Balls were played loose and he was lucky those lapses in concentration didn’t cost his side more dearly. 5

Cole Skuse

Another whose role was more clear under Lambert. His job was simple, break up play and link the defence to midfield and he did it excellently. This was perhaps his best display of the season as he put his foot in time and again and swept up play. Lashed one shot wide… another will go in one day. 7

Town's Jonas Knudsen battles with Ben Pearson. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Flynn Downes

The homegrown midfielder has clearly impressed his new boss already – starting his first game in charge and being given set-piece responsibility. His general play was good, too, as he used the ball better than he has in previous weeks and was strong in the tackle. 7

Gwion Edwards

Pressed well up the field as the Ipswich forward line looked to win the ball back and pen the Preston defence in, but wasn’t able to build on flashes of excitement on the ball. His delivery was lacking at times and it was his foul that led to the Preston goal as Gallagher fired home from the edge of the box. 5

Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Freddie Sears

Back on the wing, as he had become used to in the latter months of McCarthy’s reign, but he was able to impact the contest much more than he was in many of those games. Played his part in the high press but was able to threaten more than Edwards, beating his man on a number of occasions and combining well with good friend Knudsen. Converted his penalty well and would have been given a real lift to hear the crowd loudly shout his name in the second half. 8

Jordan Roberts

A real surprise to see the former Crawley man lead the line, having been restricted to just two substitute appearances during his Town career prior to today. He did well, though, offering his side a focal point throughout and winning more than his fair share of flick-ons for a player of his side. But he often found the ball stuck between his feet at vital moments or miscued vital touches – perhaps unsurprising given he must be lacking sharpness given his lack of action. Impressive, nonetheless. 8

Freddie Sears fires Town into a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kayden Jackson (for Roberts, 73)

Showed just how dangerous his pace can be as he beat Maxwell to the ball just minutes after coming on, forcing the Preston keeper into a foul which earned him a second yellow card. Put himself about but had little sight of goal. 6

Danny Rowe (for Edwards 77)

Another player to come in from the cold somewhat and another who impressed. Was neat and tidy in all he did and flashed a volley towards goal which stand-in keeper Gallagher saved superbly. 7

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andre Dozzell (for Downes, 84)

Some neat touches but didn’t have time to impact the contest significantly. 6

