A glimpse into the future - how Town stars may look as old men, using viral craze Face App

PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 July 2019

Paul Lambert as he may look in the future - or if this season is a tough one!

Paul Lambert as he may look in the future - or if this season is a tough one!

Archant

It's the craze which has been sweeping social media - so we've used Face App to age the current stars of Ipswich Town and take a peek at what they could look as veterans.

New signing James Norwood aged by Face AppNew signing James Norwood aged by Face App

The app has been used by stars across the world, from MMA uberstar Conor McGregor to NBA icon LeBron James, who have been sharing their aged pictures and selfies.

So, what can we learn from our glimpse into the Ipswich Town future? Nothing of value, obviously - but it raises a smile or two.

Cole Skuse is already a vetran of the team - he's how he might look as a super veteranCole Skuse is already a vetran of the team - he's how he might look as a super veteran

MORE: Triple injury blow for Blues

With current skipper Luke Chambers admitting he'd love to be Town boss one day, we can imagine what he may look like stood on the Portman Road touchline in years to come.

Luke Chambers has said he wants to be Town boss one day - is this how he'll look?Luke Chambers has said he wants to be Town boss one day - is this how he'll look?

Speaking of managers, young midfielder Flynn Downes, aged a few years, bears more than a passing resemblance to a Town boss of old, a certain Mr Mick McCarthy!

MORE: Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals

An aged Flynn Downes bears a passing resemblance to a certain Mick McCarthyAn aged Flynn Downes bears a passing resemblance to a certain Mick McCarthy

And we get a look at how Cole Skuse, already a veteran by football standards, may appear if he's still wearing the Town shirt in 40 years time.

Have a look through the rest of the pictures - who's going to age best?

Toto Nsiala as he may look in the futureToto Nsiala as he may look in the future

Andre Dozzell has a way to go before he hits aged statusAndre Dozzell has a way to go before he hits aged status

Jack Lankester is a young star - here he is as an old starJack Lankester is a young star - here he is as an old star

Bartosz Bialkowski has been at Town for a few seasons - here he is after another 40Bartosz Bialkowski has been at Town for a few seasons - here he is after another 40

Teddy Bishop as he may look in the futureTeddy Bishop as he may look in the future

