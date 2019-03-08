A glimpse into the future - how Town stars may look as old men, using viral craze Face App
PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 July 2019
Archant
It's the craze which has been sweeping social media - so we've used Face App to age the current stars of Ipswich Town and take a peek at what they could look as veterans.
The app has been used by stars across the world, from MMA uberstar Conor McGregor to NBA icon LeBron James, who have been sharing their aged pictures and selfies.
So, what can we learn from our glimpse into the Ipswich Town future? Nothing of value, obviously - but it raises a smile or two.
With current skipper Luke Chambers admitting he'd love to be Town boss one day, we can imagine what he may look like stood on the Portman Road touchline in years to come.
Speaking of managers, young midfielder Flynn Downes, aged a few years, bears more than a passing resemblance to a Town boss of old, a certain Mr Mick McCarthy!
And we get a look at how Cole Skuse, already a veteran by football standards, may appear if he's still wearing the Town shirt in 40 years time.
Have a look through the rest of the pictures - who's going to age best?