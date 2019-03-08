Holy, Lankester, Huws and the Blues get back to training - picture special
PUBLISHED: 14:13 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 25 June 2019
Ipswich Town players are back in training for their promotion push in League One next season - here's a selection of the best pictures from today's session.
The Blues officially returned to training yesterday, with the dreaded bleep test and other fitness measurements, before facing the media afor the first time since relegation this morning.
New signing James Norwood wasn't in action, with he and mercurial midfielder Alan Judge given more time off before returning to training - Norwood because he played in the League Two play-off final with Tranmere last month, and Judge because he broke his wrist while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Giant new keeper Tomas Holy was in action though - all 6ft 9ins of him - while fellow stopper Bartosz Bialkowski joined hom as news broke that his expected £900k move to Millwall was off.
Talented young winger Jack Lankester was also on the grass, the first we've seen of him since his breakout season was curtailed by a back injury last campaign, as was long-term injury concern Emyr Huws.
Returning loanees Luke Woolfenden, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe also faced the cameras, as did the likes of promising young stars Andre Dozzell, Tristan Nydam and Corrie Ndaba, plus veterans Luke Chmabers and Cole Skuse.
Freddie Sears, who's still recovering from a serious knee injury, did not train though, while winger Gwion Edwards is still a week or so away from returning following his groin injury.
