Holy, Lankester, Huws and the Blues get back to training - picture special

PUBLISHED: 14:13 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 25 June 2019

Luke Chambers busts out the dance moves as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Luke Chambers busts out the dance moves as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town players are back in training for their promotion push in League One next season - here's a selection of the best pictures from today's session.

The Blues officially returned to training yesterday, with the dreaded bleep test and other fitness measurements, before facing the media afor the first time since relegation this morning.

New signing James Norwood wasn't in action, with he and mercurial midfielder Alan Judge given more time off before returning to training - Norwood because he played in the League Two play-off final with Tranmere last month, and Judge because he broke his wrist while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

All smiles from Jack Lankester as he returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSAll smiles from Jack Lankester as he returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Town pull plug on Bart move

Giant new keeper Tomas Holy was in action though - all 6ft 9ins of him - while fellow stopper Bartosz Bialkowski joined hom as news broke that his expected £900k move to Millwall was off.

Tomas Holy pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSTomas Holy pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Talented young winger Jack Lankester was also on the grass, the first we've seen of him since his breakout season was curtailed by a back injury last campaign, as was long-term injury concern Emyr Huws.

MORE: Town's game with Coventry moved

Luke Woolfenden pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSLuke Woolfenden pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Returning loanees Luke Woolfenden, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe also faced the cameras, as did the likes of promising young stars Andre Dozzell, Tristan Nydam and Corrie Ndaba, plus veterans Luke Chmabers and Cole Skuse.

Freddie Sears, who's still recovering from a serious knee injury, did not train though, while winger Gwion Edwards is still a week or so away from returning following his groin injury.

Jordan Roberts, Toto Nsiala, Andre Dozzell and Janoi Donacien pictured for pre-season training Picture: ROSS HALLSJordan Roberts, Toto Nsiala, Andre Dozzell and Janoi Donacien pictured for pre-season training Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Could Keane be back at Portman Road - as Doncaster boss?

Luke Chambers and Emyr Huws pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSLuke Chambers and Emyr Huws pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Cole Skuse returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSCole Skuse returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jon Nolan pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSJon Nolan pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Cole Skuse pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSCole Skuse pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSCorrie Ndaba pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Myles Kenlock pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSMyles Kenlock pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Emyr Huws in action during pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws in action during pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny Rowe pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSDanny Rowe pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSAndre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town players return to pre-season training Picture: ROSS HALLSIpswich Town players return to pre-season training Picture: ROSS HALLS

Idris El Mizouni returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSIdris El Mizouni returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSStuart Taylor and Andre Dozzell pictured in pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

