Ipswich Town transfer talk: Striking options who could lift Town as Lambert looks to add goals to his side

Tom Eaves and Will Keane are both free agents this summer. Picture: PA/ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will look to freshen up his relegated squad this summer. ANDY WARREN looks at some possible striking recruits.

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

James Norwood

The Blues' move for the 32-goal Tranmere striker is close to completion, with the 28-year-old understood to have agreed the switch to Suffolk.

He was level with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in English football's scoring charts last season, helping his side win promotion to League One at Wembley less than a week ago.

He's a finisher who can find the net with both feet as well as his head and leads the line with tenacity and complete commitment.

It remains to be seen how he handles the jump to the third tier, having spent almost all of his career in non-league football.

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER Will Keane scored three goals in 12 appearances for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Will Keane

Impressed during his loan spell at Portman Road in the second half of last season, scoring three times and adding quality to the Ipswich forward line, but saw his stay disrupted by a hamstring injury.

Medical concerns are the major barrier when it comes to a potential permanent return, with Paul Lambert a big fan and Keane known to be interested in a move following his release by parent club Hull.

Interest is likely to remain from both sides throughout the rest of the summer.

It's understood that Ipswich Town have shown interest in Conor Washington following the forward's release by Sheffield United. Photo: PA It's understood that Ipswich Town have shown interest in Conor Washington following the forward's release by Sheffield United. Photo: PA

Conor Washington

The Northern Ireland international is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United, following the Blades' promotion to the Premier League.

Is understood to be an Ipswich target, with the 26-year-old's ability to play anywhere across a front three a potential selling point.

Is likely to have Championship suitors.

Tom Eaves scored plenty of goals for Gillingham last season. Picture: PA Tom Eaves scored plenty of goals for Gillingham last season. Picture: PA

Tom Eaves

The former Bolton and Yeovil striker scored 22 goals for Gillingham in League One last season and is now set to be a free agent despite being offered a new contract.

New Gills manager Steve Evans doesn't expect to be able to hang onto the forward, though, and has admitted he could follow new Ipswich recruit Tomas Holy out of Priestfield.

He said: "Sometimes players want to challenge themselves at higher levels or bigger clubs and football should always be about progression."

Has been linked with Millwall.

James Vaughan is a free agent this summer. Picture: PA James Vaughan is a free agent this summer. Picture: PA

James Vaughan

A free agent who is looking for his next club after leaving Wigan Athletic, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth.

Injuries have been an issue for the former Everton youngster, who remains the Premier League's youngest-ever scorer following his strike for the Toffees against Crystal Palace in 2005.

Has played regularly in recent years and offers a physical presence in attack, with his last full season at third tier level seeing him score 24 goals for Bury.

Is not understood to be on the Blues' radar currently.

Mansfield Town's Tyler Walker poses with his PFA League Two Team of the Year award during the 2019 PFA Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Mansfield Town's Tyler Walker poses with his PFA League Two Team of the Year award during the 2019 PFA Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA

Tyler Walker

The son of former England defender Des Walker scored 26 goals for Mansfield last season during a productive loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

He's a good finisher and a threat in behind, with his efforts seeing him second in the League Two scoring charts behind Norwood.

Forest boss Martin O'Neill has said Walker, 22, will be given a chance to impress in pre-season, although there's a sense a spell in League One may be necessary before he is ready for the first-team at the City Ground.

Ched Evans is on the transfer list at Sheffield United. Picture: PA Ched Evans is on the transfer list at Sheffield United. Picture: PA

Ched Evans

The Welsh striker is on the transfer list at Sheffield United, having spent last season on loan in League One with Fleetwood Town.

He scored 18 goals for Joey Barton's side as he continues to rebuild his career following well-documented legal issues which kept him out the game for four years.

The former Norwich striker is set for pastures new this summer, with League One a likely destination.

Leon Clarke, pictured in action for Wigan. Picture: PA Leon Clarke, pictured in action for Wigan. Picture: PA

Leon Clarke

Another on the Bramall Lane transfer list is Leon Clarke.

The forward has a pedigree in the second tier, scoring 19 goals for the Blades in 2017/18 but quickly finding himself sidelined and loaned out to Wigan last term.

Will likely garner second tier interest this summer, with Charlton thought to be interested.

Macauley Bonne was the second leading scorer in the National League last season. Picture: PA Macauley Bonne was the second leading scorer in the National League last season. Picture: PA

Macauley Bonne

Leyton Orient's 23-goal striker was born in Ipswich and started his career at the club's academy before being released and joining Colchester.

Has impressed since moving to Orient in 2017, playing a vital role in securing a return to League Two for the Brisbane Road club.

The Zimbabwe international is thought to have a £200,000 release clause in his deal, with Championship clubs said to be interested.

Freddie Ladapo was Plymouth's leading scorer last season. Picture: PA Freddie Ladapo was Plymouth's leading scorer last season. Picture: PA

Freddie Ladapo

While Plymouth's 2018/19 season ended in disappointment as Argyle were relegated to League Two, it proved a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old former Colchester man.

The powerful forward scored 19 goals in total, with Sunderland said to have bid £400,000 for his services in January.

That price is likely to drop following relegation but, with Lambert likely to rely on free transfers and loans this summer, it remains to be seen whether a signing like Ladapo is on the agenda.

