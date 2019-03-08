Ipswich Town transfer talk: The wingers who could fit the bill as Lambert looks to freshen up squad

Viv Solomon-Otabor and Callum Harriott could both be available this summer. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will look to freshen up his relegated squad this summer. In the next installment of our regular feature ANDY WARREN looks at a few wingers who could fit the bill.

Callum Harriott has been released by Reading. Picture: PA Callum Harriott has been released by Reading. Picture: PA

Callum Harriott

A free agent at the age of 25, Harriott would undoubtedly be playing in the Championship now if it were not for a series of injury problems.

The left-sided player showed his quality at Charlton and during a loan spell with Colchester, impressing to the extent that Mick McCarthy wanted to bring him to Ipswich in the summer of 2016.

That deal didn't happen and he ultimately moved to Reading, where a hamstring injury impacted his three years at the Madejski Stadium.

He returned to action at the start of this year and made 13 appearances before his release.

Portsmouth's Viv Solomon-Otabor (left) and Sunderland's George Honeyman (right) battle for the ball. Picture: PA Portsmouth's Viv Solomon-Otabor (left) and Sunderland's George Honeyman (right) battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Viv Solomon-Otabor

The left winger made 20 appearances last season - 10 each for parent club Birmingham and loan side Portsmouth.

He scored for Birmingham against Norwich on the opening day of the season before being loaned to Fratton Park in January, where he featured in both legs of Pompey's League One play-off semi-final loss to Sunderland.

He's out of contract at St Andrew's but has been offered a new one-year deal, which he is still deciding whether or not to sign.

He could be available on a free transfer, with Portsmouth interested in a full-time move.

Craig Noone celebrates scoring for Bolton. Picture: PA Craig Noone celebrates scoring for Bolton. Picture: PA

Craig Noone

The left-footed 31-year-old is one of a string of players who will leave crisis club Bolton this summer.

He made 39 appearances for the Trotters last season, scoring once, but has been a solid performer at Championship level for Brighton and Cardiff since 2011.

Noone can play on either flank and gets up to support his striker well, but has struggled to score goals of his own in recent years.

Joe Dodoo was on loan at Blackpool from Rangers last season. Picture: PA Joe Dodoo was on loan at Blackpool from Rangers last season. Picture: PA

Joe Dodoo

Left-winger Dodoo spent last season on loan at Blackpool from Rangers.

He scored six goals in 25 appearances including a superb run in November, where he netted four goals in four games.

His departure was greeted with a mixed response, with some Blackpool fans disappointed he didn't play more and others believing he failed to live up to expectations.

On the fringes at Ibrox, the former Leicester trainee is likely to move on again this summer, with a permanent departure for a nominal fee likely.

Luke Thomas, pictured in action for Coventry City. Picture: CCFC/TWITTER Luke Thomas, pictured in action for Coventry City. Picture: CCFC/TWITTER

Luke Thomas

The 20-year-old made 44 appearances on loan at Coventry from Derby last season, becoming a vital member of the Sky Blues' side.

Capable of playing on either flank, Thomas was voted Coventry's player of the season by the club's young supporters.

He scored five goals in total and improved his displays as the season went on.

Another loan from Derby is likely next season.

Paul Lambert has said he would like to limit the number of loan players signed this summer, but don't rule out one or two temporary deals.

Ricky Holmes in action for Oxford against Manchester City last season. Picture: PA Ricky Holmes in action for Oxford against Manchester City last season. Picture: PA

Ricky Holmes

The right-winger is a favourite of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, having played for him at both Northampton and with the Blades, but is now on the transfer list at Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan in League One, firstly with Oxford and then at Gillingham, but saw the second half of his campaign blighted by injury.

He's previously been a third-tier star with Charlton, scoring twice in the Addicks' 6-1 victory over Ipswich in 2017, and could potentially be so again if he is able to find a new home.

Will Buckley looks to put a cross in for Bolton against West Brom. Picture: PA Will Buckley looks to put a cross in for Bolton against West Brom. Picture: PA

Will Buckley

Another set to leave Bolton this summer when his contract ends.

Scored four times for the Trotters in 34 appearances last season but will be looking for a new home.

His career has stalled since a £2.5million move to Sunderland five years ago, prompting loans to Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham but has showed flashes of his quality in that time.

Lloyd Isgrove, pictured during his time as a Barnsley player. Picture: PA Lloyd Isgrove, pictured during his time as a Barnsley player. Picture: PA

Lloyd Isgrove

Ipswich have been linked with the former Southampton youth product previously, before he ultimately joined Barnsley in 2017.

He moved on loan to Portsmouth in January but failed to play a single minute of football at Fratton Park, before departing prior to the club's play-off campaign.

Pompey assistant boss, Joe Gallen, said the right winger had things tough as he competed with Jamal Lowe for a starting spot but had impressed in training.

He was released by parent club Barnsley earlier this month.

Harry Bunn of Bury looks to win the ball from Nottingham Forest's Joe Robinson. Picture: PA Harry Bunn of Bury looks to win the ball from Nottingham Forest's Joe Robinson. Picture: PA

Harry Bunn

Just a few years ago, left-winger Bunn's stock was high during his time in Manchester City's youth system and then with Huddersfield, with McCarthy previously keen to bring him to Suffolk.

But he lost his way a little and moved to Bury in 2017 in search of regular football.

He played every week as the Gigg Lane side were relegated to League Two in 2018 but moved back into the third tier last season during a loan spell with Southend.

Bury will be playing in League One next season, along with Town, but there is every chance Bunn could be available once again.

Lewis Morgan was on loan at Sunderland from Celtic last season. Picture: PA Lewis Morgan was on loan at Sunderland from Celtic last season. Picture: PA

Lewis Morgan

Morgan can play with both feet but is predominantly a left winger, where he helped Jack Ross's St Mirren win the Scottish Championship title in 2017/18.

He won a move back to boyhood club Celtic as a result but finished last season on loan at Sunderland, where Ross is of course in charge.

It's possible the 22-year-old will spend a further 12-months at the Stadium of Light, given the Black Cats lost the League One play-off final, but he fits the bill in terms of what Lambert is looking for on the Portman Road flanks.

Could Lambert's Celtic links mean a move is possible?

Matt Jarvis has left Norwich City. Picture: Nick Butcher Matt Jarvis has left Norwich City. Picture: Nick Butcher

Matt Jarvis

The one-cap former England international is now a free agent after leaving Norwich City at the end of his contract.

Knee, hamstring and hip injuries meant his stay at Carrow Road was blighted by injuries, restricting him to just 22 appearances over the course of his four years at the club.

He did get himself fit again last season and ended the season on loan at Walsall, playing 10 games but being unable to keep the Saddlers in League One.

At 33 his signing would certainly be a risk, but if he could stay fit and rekindle anything like the form he showed at Wolves and West Ham, it might just be one worth taking.

Ipswich know the perils of signing players with injury concerns, though.