Power Rankings: The risers and fallers on the ultimate list of who's hot and who's not in the Ipswich Town squad

James Norwood and Luke Chambers are both movers in the latest edition of Ipswich Town Power Rankings Archant

Welcome to the fourth edition of the Ipswich Town Power Rankings, where we chart who's hot and who's not within the Blues' squad

Paul Lambert at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

Welcome to the fourth edition of the Ipswich Town Power Rankings.

This is the ultimate list of who's hot and who's not in the Ipswich Town squad. So here's how it works.

Power Rankings is not necessarily an ordered list of the best and worst players at the club, it's not grounded in statistics or simply a reflection of ability. It is in a constant state of flux and based on vibe, feeling, standing, form, comparison to others and what the future may hold.

Only players who have made appearances in the league are eligible, with this list updated regularly with risers and fallers and players added as and when they appear.

So let's get started.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Photo: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Photo: ROSS HALLS

1 - Flynn Downes (non-mover)

It's four from four for Flynn Downes as he remains top of the Power Rankings once again.

The academy graduate is maturing before our eyes and it's no wonder at all there was Premier League interest during the January transfer window.

He's Ipswich's most consistent performer and is showing new sides to his game almost every week. He scored in the January win at Tranmere and, if he can add a few more goals to his game, he really could be the full package.

2 - Luke Garbutt (non-mover)

The Everton loanee has been badly missed in the last three games, after leaving the home loss to Peterborough early on with a thigh problem.

His delivery and threat from set pieces has been a real plus for Ipswich this season and, when he's not on the field, you notice the different.

He's the club's third-highest scorer and, at a time when the rest of the side isn't exactly firing on all cylinders, you need his presence on the left flank.

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden were linked with moves to the Premier League during the January window Photo: ROSS HALLS Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden were linked with moves to the Premier League during the January window Photo: ROSS HALLS

3 - Luke Woolfenden (up one)

A rise of a single place for the academy youngster who, like Downes, was the subject of January interest during the transfer window.

In general he's been a consistent performer and it's his ability to get up and down the pitch which has allowed Ipswich to offer some threat from deep as central defenders get forward to help out in attack.

He's dealt with physical opponents well enough and also scored the winner against Lincoln at Portman Road.

4 - Luke Chambers (down one)

The skipper remains at the heart of what Ipswich are trying to do and clearly enjoys the role he's being asked to play, which has given him a little freedom to get forward and cross the ball.

Like the rest of the Ipswich side he won't have been happy with his defending in the loss to Peterborough, in which the Blues were outclassed, but he remains an important fixture in the side.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

5 - Tomas Holy (up one)

After a long spell out of the team, the Czech goalkeeper is back between the sticks in place of Will Norris.

He's had quiet games on his two appearances back in the side and was beaten once at Sunderland, with Chris Maguire's driven shot so powerful it had already hit the back of the net before the goalkeeper could get down to it.

It's his shirt to lose now.

6 - Kayden Jackson (up one)

Whenever Jackson finds the net, Ipswich win.

He's scored nine goals this season, with all of those coming in Ipswich victories. His most recent was the excellent winner at Tranmere.

He's five without a goal now, though, with the striker snatching at chances at times during a period where the Blues have struggled. He's still contributing well, though, with his tireless work rate a vital tool in creating openings for others.

Like Norwood, if Ipswich are going to get back into this promotion race he'll need to get himself back on the scoresheet regularly.

James Norwood on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS James Norwood on the ball during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

7 - James Norwood (down two)

Confidence is clearly low for the former Tranmere man.

He netted superbly in the victory over Accrington at Portman Road and was frustrated not to win a penalty in the driving rain at Oxford, but then dropped to the bench for his big return to Tranmere. He made a good impact from there, though, creating Kayden Jackson's winner.

He was a substitute for the losses to Rotherham and Peterborough, winning and then netting a penalty in the latter, before starting at Sunderland and Wimbledon and missing a succession of chances.

He remains a vital member of the Ipswich side though and looks to be the main hope of goals still. He'll need to step up between now and the end of the campaign if Ipswich are to get back into the promotion race.

8- James Wilson (up two)

The one-cap Welsh international has been solid and dependable throughout much of his Ipswich career and that's continued in the main over the last month.

He's reliable, plays to his strengths and knows his weaknesses and, at the centre of the back three, those are good qualities to have.

He had a poor game in the Peterborough loss but, aside from that, he's been solid enough.

Cole Skuse in action during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Cole Skuse in action during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

9- Cole Skuse (down one)

After seeing his ever-present league run end before Christmas, the experienced campaigner had to make do with a place on the bench for a prolonged period as Emyr Huws and Flynn Downes made the midfield their own.

He's back in the side now, though and continues to be a dependable figure. He doesn't offer the attacking threat of many of his other midfield rivals and his place in the side is far from secure these days.

10 - Will Keane (down one)

Here's the conundrum Lambert faces. Keane is arguably the best technical striker in his squad by some distance and, when he's in the side, the Blues tend to have a better platform from which to play and are able to put together better passages of passing football.

But, while he's a good finisher when he gets into the right positions, the latter doesn't happen as often as when Norwood is played in attack.

Lambert's still searching for the perfect blend in attack meaning Keane will continue to get chances to prove he's part of it.

Emyr Huws pictured during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS Emyr Huws pictured during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

11 - Emyr Huws (up nine)

The last edition of the Power Rankings came at a time when Huws was still struggling for regular minutes but, aside from missing the loss to Peterborough, he's becoming a regular starter.

He's showing signs of becoming a force in this Ipswich side but still needs to find a level of consistency and have more impact on the game in the final third.

He's definitely moving in the right direction, though.

12 - Gwion Edwards (up six)

It's fair to say the Welshman's beginning to life as a right wing-back was tricky but you have to give him credit, he's grown into the role.

His positioning while defending has improved and he's found a way to be more dangerous in an attacking sense.

It's just a shame his 10th booking of the season (he was the first in the league to reach that mark) has seen him sit out the last two games. He's likely to return for the game with Burton this weekend.

Alan Judge holds off Dan Butler. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Alan Judge holds off Dan Butler. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

13 - Alan Judge (down two)

After a slow start to the season the Irishman had been growing into the campaign well but, sadly, it feels as though his campaign has stalled a little of late.

His first league goal, in the 4-1 victory over Accrington, was a real plus as the Ipswich attack clicked, but he's since lost his place in the side following a handful of inconsistent performances.

14 - Janoi Donacien (up two)

The former Accrington man has had to play second (or perhaps third, when taking Kane Vincent-Young into account) fiddle behind Gwion Edwards at wing-back but his chance came when the Welshman picked up a two-game ban.

He's proven himself to be a solid defender and had some good attacking moments at Sunderland before featuring again against Wimbledon. He's certainly more of a full-back than a wing-back, though.

There's a real chance he'll drop out of the side again at the weekend when Edwards returns.

Teddy Bishop in action during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop in action during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

15 - Teddy Bishop (down three)

Bishop went straight in at No.12 in the last edition of the rankings but he has yet to kick on and make the league start we hoped would come.

He's made three substitute appearances since and has made positive impacts in all of them, but injury had bitten again.

He'll hopefully be back soon, but Lambert has stressed regularly that his potential counts for little if he can't make it onto the field. He's got the quality to change games.

16 - Freddie Sears (down one)

It's not really happened for Sears yet this season following his return from a nasty knee injury.

He's yet to start a league game and has had to make do with appearances as a late substitute where he's often struggled to get up to the speed of the game. His lack of action means he's still got a way to go before he's fully fit.

The wing-back system doesn't really suit his talents, with his best football under Lambert coming when played in advanced wide roles where he can drive in from the flanks.

Josh Earl turns at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix Josh Earl turns at AFC Wimbledon Picture Pagepix

17 - Jon Nolan (non-mover)

This season has never really gotten going for Nolan.

Lambert's a fan of the former Shrewsbury man but changing systems and injury knocks have meant he's never really earned a prolonged run in the side.

He's had good games and he's had quiet games but he's not delivered consistently enough.

18 - Will Norris (down five)

The Wolves loanee had his struggles between the sticks around the turn of the year, rushing off his line for goals at Lincoln and Wycombe.

But his error against Peterborough, which saw him lose the ball to Sammie Szmodics just a couple of yards from his own goal, set Ipswich well on the path to defeat in that game and cost Norris his place in the side.

It's Holy's to lose now and it remains to be seen if and when Norris returns to the Ipswich side.

Armando Dobra, pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City in the FA Cup. Photo: ROSS HALLS Armando Dobra, pictured during Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Lincoln City in the FA Cup. Photo: ROSS HALLS

19 - Andre Dozzell (down five)

The youngster hasn't played a single minute of football since the last rankings were published on January 8.

During that time he's missed out on matchday squads and it's becoming a struggle to see where he fits in, despite the talent being obvious.

His contractual situation is a concern, too. Discussions are ongoing regarding a new one but are not progressing. Where will he be playing his football next season?

20 - Kane Vincent-Young (down one)

The former Colchester man has certainly been missed.

But his return following groin surgery is on the horizon now. He should start training again soon but will surely take a few weeks to get up to full speed.

Whether Ipswich are in a position for him to be able to make an impact remains to be seen.

Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season Photo: CAMBRIDGE UNITED FC Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season Photo: CAMBRIDGE UNITED FC

21 - Josh Earl (new entry)

The defender had to wait a long time for his Ipswich debut but, now clad in a mask following an accidental elbow from James Wilson in training, he did make it onto the field briefly in the loss at Sunderland.

He played from the start against Wimbledon and wasn't overly troubled defensively and had a couple of moments going forward. He's more of a full-back than a wing-back, though, on first viewing.

Now he'll be hoping for more action.

22 - Myles Kenlock (down one)

It's been a stop-start season for the academy youngster who, after starting the season as first-choice left-back, found him out of the league picture for four months.

He returned from the bench following Garbutt's injury against Peterborough and struggled to get up to speed, before starting at Sunderland and enduring an up-and-down afternoon.

He now has added competition from Josh Earl.

Jordan Roberts, pictured with Gillingham chairman Paul Scally. Picture: GILLINGHAMFC Jordan Roberts, pictured with Gillingham chairman Paul Scally. Picture: GILLINGHAMFC

23 - Armando Dobra (up one)

The young winger hasn't featured in the league since being sent off on his debut at Accrington in October and is champing at the bit to be involved.

Bids from Brighton were rejected on transfer deadline day and a loan to the top end of the National League isn't out of the question, while a new contract is also being discussed.

It's clear he has ability so it wouldn't be a surprise at all if he was involved between now and the end of the campaign.

24 - Danny Rowe (down one)

The winger is becoming something of a forgotten man.

He hasn't played since December 1 due to a knee injury and there's currently no public timetable for his return.

He's out of contract in the summer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

See you soon: Idris El Mizouni

The young Tunisian international left Portman Road at the end of January in search of regular football in the senior game.

He's getting it at Cambridge, where he scored his first goal on Tuesday night with an excellent free-kick.

He'll return better for this experience and push for the first-team next season.

Toto Nsiala

Nsiala's season at Ipswich was something of a nightmare, with two early substitutions in his first two league games and things continuing to be difficult from there.

Lambert hinted a loan move would do him good and would help him clear his head, which he is now doing at Bolton. It remains to be seen if he pulls on a blue shirt again.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Farewell: Jordan Roberts

It's clear Jordan Roberts has played his last game for Ipswich.

He's out of contract in the summer and is now finishing his season with Gillingham, where he's already scored two goals.