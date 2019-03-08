Town's pre-season schedule is taking shape but home friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are close to announcing details of their pre-season programme - but manager Paul Lambert says results are not important as the club prepare for the League One campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andre Dozzell in action during the friendly against West Ham last summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Andre Dozzell in action during the friendly against West Ham last summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues' much-discussed trip to Germany at the start of July is taking shape, while plans are in motion for at least two games against lower-league opposition upon their return as they gear up for a first season in the third tier since 1957.

It's understood that, at this stage, there are no plans for a Portman Road friendly before the start of the club's League One campaign, though.

It will be Lambert's first pre-season since 2014, when he was with Aston Villa, but the Town boss insisted the summer programme is all about fitness and team cohesion rather than results.

MORE: Chambers to start next season suspended after Town decide not to appeal red card

Flynn Downes in action against West Ham last summer. Picture: ARCHANT Flynn Downes in action against West Ham last summer. Picture: ARCHANT

"It's a big one in terms of getting everybody together," Lambert said, when asked about the importance of this pre-season.

"I think the lads need a break and a holiday. I think the whole football club needs a holiday.

"It doesn't matter what happens in pre-season games, it's about the first game of the season - that's when you have to be ready.

You may also want to watch:

"We'll prepare really, really well and train them in the way we play and what we want to do with the ball and without it as well. How we're going to get it back and how quick we can get it back.

MORE: 'I truly believe we can repay you with entertaining and winning football' - Evans writes to season ticket buyers

"That's going to be vital.

"We have to have that desire in our game to be really fast. That's a component we must have.

Plenty of Ipswich Town fans backed their side at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2015. Photo: Christoff Wolff Plenty of Ipswich Town fans backed their side at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2015. Photo: Christoff Wolff

"The games are to get you fit. They won't really matter until that first ball is kicked on the first day of the season.

"I can see both arguments. I've been involved in pre-season where we've lost, most games and then got off to a flying start and also vice versa.

"That comes with experience."

MORE: Exit interview: An accident waiting to happen to a vital cog - the Trevoh Chalobah Experience was a joy to watch

Last season former boss Paul Hurst cancelled his side's scheduled trip to Ireland in favour of a week-long training camp in Spain, before returning to England to play games away at Braintree, Crawley, MK Dons and Barnet ahead of a home date against West Ham.

It's understood the potential for a home game this summer, which has acted as the traditional final warm-up game in season's past, has been complicated by the Rod Stewart concert at Portman Road earlier in the summer.