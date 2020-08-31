Poll

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup Archant

Ipswich Town finally play their first competitive game since March 7 this weekend – so how are you feeling going into the new season?

The Blues have not kicked a ball in a match that matters since that 1-0 defeat to Coventry City almost six months ago, and host Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup this Saturday.

Paul Lambert’s men have lost three of their five pre-season friendly clashes - blitzing Colchester United 4-0 and 1-0 in their first action, but then falling 3-0 away to Spurs, 4-1 at home to West Ham and 1-0 at Cambridge United on Saturday.

There have been several positives to take from pre-season, notably the form of midfield trio Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell, plus the return from injury of key players Kane Vincent-Young and Jack Lankester.

But there have been worrying signs too - costly errors in Lambert’s new play out from the back approach, a struggle to score and Saturday’s tepid display against lower league opposition.

After the Bristol clash, Town will host Arsenal’s youngsters in their first EFL Trophy match a week tomorrow, before the real business begins on September 13, live on Sky Sports, as crisis club Wigan visit Portman Road.

So, on the brink of the season, how are you feeling?