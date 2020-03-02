E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I'm a presence... strong, physical and fast' - teenage striker Simpson signs professional deal

PUBLISHED: 17:27 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 02 March 2020

Tyreece Simpson on as a sub at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece Simpson on as a sub at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Tyreece Simpson has signed his first professional contract at Portman Road.

Tyreece Simpson has signed his first professional contract at Ipswich Town Picture: ITFC

The young striker, who came off the bench for his league debut at Blackpool on Saturday, has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2022 with the option of an extra year.

The teenager previously made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy victory over Tottenham in September and is now targeting further involvement with Town's first-team.

He said: "I'm delighted for me and my family. I've got to keep pushing forward from here.

"Making my league debut (at Blackpool) was a good experience and hopefully that's the first of many.

Tyreece Simpson in action as a second half sub during the last gasp defeat at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

"I want to stick around the first-team and get as many minutes as possible before the end of the season.

"I'm big strong, physical and fast. I'm a presence."

Speaking after Saturday's game at Blackpool, manager Paul Lambert said: "He's a strong, strong kid with a nice touch. I thought him and (Armando) Dobra did well when they came. He's one for the future Tyreece, as is Dobra and some of the others. They need time."

