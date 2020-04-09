E-edition Read the EADT online edition
The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round four: 20 teasing East Anglian Derby questions

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 April 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town’s rivalry with Norwich City, with 20 teasing questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers



ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

