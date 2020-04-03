Get involved in the first Kings of Anglia Quiz Night, live from 7.30pm

Ipswich Town quiz night Archant

How much do you know about Ipswich Town? Well, now is the time to put your knowledge to the test as we hold their first ever virtual pub quiz tonight at 7.30pm streamed live on social media.

❓ ITFC QUIZ NIGHT ❓



Here's your picture round... 10 pictures, all you need to do is name the #itfc player in each.



Keep a note of your answers, they will be revealed after R3 of the quiz.



⏰ The quiz starts for real, right here at 7.30pm pic.twitter.com/6ROB29QvHk — Ipswich Town news - EADT (@EADTsport24) April 3, 2020

The quiz will be streamed live on Periscope via Twitter, and you can play along live against family, friends and fellow competitors online.

It’s a simple formula... 45 questions over six rounds.

One of those rounds is a picture round, with the images embedded in a video below.

All you need is a pen and paper and a little bit of Ipswich Town knowledge. Get involved, play along and keep your score.

Let us know how you got on.