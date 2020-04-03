E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Get involved in the first Kings of Anglia Quiz Night, live from 7.30pm

PUBLISHED: 19:17 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 03 April 2020

Ipswich Town quiz night

Ipswich Town quiz night

Archant

How much do you know about Ipswich Town? Well, now is the time to put your knowledge to the test as we hold their first ever virtual pub quiz tonight at 7.30pm streamed live on social media.

The quiz will be streamed live on Periscope via Twitter, and you can play along live against family, friends and fellow competitors online.

You may also want to watch:

It’s a simple formula... 45 questions over six rounds.

One of those rounds is a picture round, with the images embedded in a video below.

All you need is a pen and paper and a little bit of Ipswich Town knowledge. Get involved, play along and keep your score.

Let us know how you got on.

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

