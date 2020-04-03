Get involved in the first Kings of Anglia Quiz Night, live from 7.30pm
PUBLISHED: 19:17 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:23 03 April 2020
Archant
How much do you know about Ipswich Town? Well, now is the time to put your knowledge to the test as we hold their first ever virtual pub quiz tonight at 7.30pm streamed live on social media.
The quiz will be streamed live on Periscope via Twitter, and you can play along live against family, friends and fellow competitors online.
It’s a simple formula... 45 questions over six rounds.
One of those rounds is a picture round, with the images embedded in a video below.
All you need is a pen and paper and a little bit of Ipswich Town knowledge. Get involved, play along and keep your score.
Let us know how you got on.