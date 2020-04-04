E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town Quiz - rouind three: Test your knowledge of the Blues flying Dutchmen

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 April 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes covers the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town debuts, with 20 teasing questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18 concerts, plays and West End shows you can stream for free

The best contemporary productions from the National Theatre are being made available for online streaming during the Coronavirus lockdown Picture: LUCIANA GUERRA/PA WIRE

