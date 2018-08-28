Striker Drinan recalled early from Sutton United loan

Ipswich Town forward Aaron Drinan

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan has been recalled from his loan spell at National League Sutton United.

Aaron Drinan lets fly from distance against Braintree Town

The Irishman, signed from Waterford last January, moved to Sutton in August but has not been able to regularly establish himself in the starting line-up.

He played for the Blues’ Under 23 team at Millwall this afternoon, after being brought back from Gander Green Lane early.

Drinan played 18 National League games, made up of nine starts and nine substitute appearances, without scoring a goal.

Aaron Drinan is back at Ipswich Town.

His one goal for the Amber and Yellows was a stoppage-time winner in an FA Cup fourth qualifying round victory over Wealdstone, while he was also successful from the spot as his former club exited the competition on penalties at Slough last week.

He is yet to make his first team debut for the Blues despite receiving glowing reviews from both former manager Mick McCarthy and captain Luke Chambers following his official arrival at the start of the year.

“When he starts I’m looking forward to seeing him because he has been kicking me left, right and centre and treading on my toes in training. He’d run through that wall if he had to.

“He’s definitely one to look forward to seeing play and I’m looking forward to seeing him involved as soon as possible.

“I think he’s done brilliantly in training and he has shown improvement almost every day. He’s an exciting prospect alright.”