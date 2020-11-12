Town recruiting extra stewards to prepare for return of fans

Ipswich Town are recruiting more match day stewards as the club prepares to welcome fans back to Portman Road.

The Blues were all set for a test event last month which would have seen a limited number of fans back inside Portman Road for the first time since March, having passed the necessary Covid-19 assessments.

But that trial was forced onto the backburner by the spike of coronavirus cases, and subsequent national lockdown.

While there is no set date or target as to when fans could return, the club are now recruiting extra stewards to allow them to implement all the required new measures when supporters are allowed back.

Prospective stewards must be:-

- Over the age of 18

- Fit, active and calm under pressure

- Possess good communication skills

- Able to attend most first-team home fixtures and other major events held at the stadium

- Polite and helpful to all supporters.

The salary is £9.77 an hour, PPE will be provided and succesful applicants will be trained by the ckub up to Level Two for NVQ Spectator Safety.

If you are interested, send your CV to mick.warden@itfc.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, December 2.