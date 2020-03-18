E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Chambers, Skuse and Vincent-Young help launch Ipswich Town’s new recycling scheme

PUBLISHED: 07:59 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 18 March 2020

Ipswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC

Ipswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC

Archant

Ipswich Town have linked up with the Borough Council to launch a new recycling scheme to help combat climate change.

Ipswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBCIpswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC

To mark World Recycling Day, the club and council have launched the ‘Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle’ scheme which will see the Town’s badge portrayed on the council’s recycle lorries, with Blues’ colours already appearing on banners around the town centre.

Further banners carrying the joint message of the importance of recycling from the club and council will appear in all council run venues including sports centres, museums, car parks and parks in the future to support the campaign.

The club have produced a video - featuring Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Kane VIncent-Young, Will Keane and women’s team player Ellie Rossiter - highlighting some of the staggering and worrying facts that have instigated Global Recycling Day and how the people can help.

Facts like only nine per cent of plastic waste is recycled; that eight million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean every year; that every year we dump two billion tonnes of waste; that in Ipswich alone 1,800 tonnes of recyclable materials are incorrectly put in black rubbish bins; that the biggest culprits for recycling contamination in Ipswich are nappies, food and glass and that recycling just one can save enough energy to run a TV for 90 minutes.

“Of course the focus at the moment is combating the coronavirus but climate change is an issue that we are increasingly becoming aware of and the impact it’s having on the environment,” said Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill.

“Recycling is a major weapon against climate change and hopefully, working alongside Ipswich Borough Council, we can help drum home that message that we can all play a part in helping the planet.”

Wheelie bin stickers carrying the Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle message will be available at local East of England Co-op stores and the Club’s Planet Blue store in due course.

Click here for full details of what you can and can’t recycle.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in early morning blaze

A fire crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to an early morning blaze near to Ness Point in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Government’s business loan plan ‘illogical’ claims frustrated business owner

Co-owners Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall outside Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of school closures in Essex

Clacton County High School is partially closed. Picture: SIGMA TRUST/CCHS

Four charged with evasion of duty after 190,000 cigarettes seized

The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24