Chambers, Skuse and Vincent-Young help launch Ipswich Town’s new recycling scheme

Ipswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC Archant

Ipswich Town have linked up with the Borough Council to launch a new recycling scheme to help combat climate change.

To mark World Recycling Day, the club and council have launched the ‘Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle’ scheme which will see the Town’s badge portrayed on the council’s recycle lorries, with Blues’ colours already appearing on banners around the town centre.

Further banners carrying the joint message of the importance of recycling from the club and council will appear in all council run venues including sports centres, museums, car parks and parks in the future to support the campaign.

The club have produced a video - featuring Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Kane VIncent-Young, Will Keane and women’s team player Ellie Rossiter - highlighting some of the staggering and worrying facts that have instigated Global Recycling Day and how the people can help.

Facts like only nine per cent of plastic waste is recycled; that eight million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean every year; that every year we dump two billion tonnes of waste; that in Ipswich alone 1,800 tonnes of recyclable materials are incorrectly put in black rubbish bins; that the biggest culprits for recycling contamination in Ipswich are nappies, food and glass and that recycling just one can save enough energy to run a TV for 90 minutes.

“Of course the focus at the moment is combating the coronavirus but climate change is an issue that we are increasingly becoming aware of and the impact it’s having on the environment,” said Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill.

“Recycling is a major weapon against climate change and hopefully, working alongside Ipswich Borough Council, we can help drum home that message that we can all play a part in helping the planet.”

Wheelie bin stickers carrying the Think Smart, Think Blue, Recycle message will be available at local East of England Co-op stores and the Club’s Planet Blue store in due course.

Click here for full details of what you can and can’t recycle.