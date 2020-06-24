Ipswich Town announce refund details for match ticket holders

Ipswich Town have announced their match ticket refund policy. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have announced refund details for those who had bought individual tickets to any of the Blues’ eight remaining games.

The League One season was brought to an early end earlier this month, with the Blues still having five home and three away games remaining of the scheduled campaign.

Around 2,500 tickets had been sold for the club’s five remaining home games and the three away trips to Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury and Doncaster, with the options for refunds now laid out.

Supporters can opt for a full refund, can take the option of club credit or donate the money to a combination of the Community Trust or the academy.

The club are due to announce their refund policy for season ticket holders in the coming weeks.

The club have said all refunds or transfers to credit must be made by Monday, June 29, due to the fact their ticket system will move over to US provider SeatGeek from the start of July. All claims must be made via email, with any tickets not refunded or credited by that date being donated to the club’s academy and community trust.

The club say the three options are:

Option 1

Receive a full refund back to the payment card that was used for making the purchase.

Option 2

Leave the refund as credit of the same value to be added to your online account to be redeemed against a ticketing product such as future match tickets, memberships, payment towards a season ticket. *T&C’s apply.

Option 3

If you would rather donate the money to be used by the Club for the ITFC Community Trust and the Academy, then please email the Club to confirm that. Any donation will obviously be gratefully received by the Club in what we fully appreciate is a financially challenging time for all, including Ipswich Town.

Supporters are asked to email the Ticket Office as soon as possible and before 5pm on June 29 with their choice, stating clearly whether they would like a refund, credit to their account or to donate to the Club’s Community Trust and Academy. Please remember to include the customer number that the tickets were purchased under.

The email address is mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

Please note that the ticket office telephone line or club shop will not be open for this process, it is via email only.