Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' - with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town have announced their 'retained list' ahead of the 2019/20 campaign in League One, with 10 professional players released.

Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Jonas Knudsen played 155 times for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues decided against activating a 12 month contract extension option they had on Dean Gerken, Grant Ward, Jordan Spence, Tom Adeyemi and Simon Dawkins.

Jonas Knudsen and James Colins also depart at the end of their deals, while youngsters Chris Smith and Conor McKendry - neither of whom played in a senior league game - exit too, as does scholar Ryley Scott.

Dean Gerken made 101 appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Dean Gerken made 101 appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

- More to follow.

SQUAD AS IT STANDS

Jordan Spence made 76 appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Jordan Spence made 76 appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Keepers: Bialkowski, Wright

Right-backs: Donacien, Emmanuel, Cotter

Centre-backs: Chambers, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Ndaba

Left-backs: Kenlock, Clements

Grant Ward, who has made 98 appearances for Ipswich Town, is currently recovering from an ACL knee injury sustained at QPR on Boxing Day. Photo: Pagepix Grant Ward, who has made 98 appearances for Ipswich Town, is currently recovering from an ACL knee injury sustained at QPR on Boxing Day. Photo: Pagepix

Wingers: Edwards, Lankester, Rowe, Roberts

Centre-midfielders: Skuse, Judge, Nolan, Bishop, Dozzell, Downes, Huws, Nydam, El Mizouni, McGavin, Dobra

Strikers: Sears, Harrison, Jackson, Morris, Folami, Drinan, Brown

James Collins made six appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Pagepix James Collins made six appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Pagepix

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Tom Adeyemi managed just five appearances for Ipswich Town during two injury-hit seasons. Photo: Pagepix Tom Adeyemi managed just five appearances for Ipswich Town during two injury-hit seasons. Photo: Pagepix

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

Simon Dawkins made just two substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Pagepix Simon Dawkins made just two substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Photo: Pagepix

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes