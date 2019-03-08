Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham... and even that might not be enough to delay inevitable

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Championship will be confirmed tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham City.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will be relegated from the Championship if they don't beat Birmingham. Photo: Steve Waller Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will be relegated from the Championship if they don't beat Birmingham. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues have looked destined for League One for many weeks but are now on the brink, sitting 14 points from safety with only 15 to play for.

Anything but victory will confirm relegation while even that may not be enough to preserve Championship status for another week.

MORE: ‘You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen’ - Bishop on Skuse’s vital midfield role

Three points would mean Paul Lambert’s men will be given a reprieve as long as one of Millwall, Reading or Wigan lose their games this weekend.

Millwall and Reading are in action on Saturday, at Sheffield United and at home to Brentford respectively, while Wigan don’t play until Sunday against Norwich.

That means the Blues could win their game at Portman Road but be relegated on Sunday afternoon, should the Latics beat the table-topping Canaries at home.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Elder’s return, a once-heralded trialist and a captain’s display - Town’s U23s win again

In the event of an Ipswich win, a draw for any of those teams would leave Ipswich 12 adrift with 12 points to play for, meaning the Blues would effectively be relegated given their goal difference (-35) is significantly worse than their rivals.

Should Ipswich get through the weekend without having relegation confirmed, they will then head to Preston for a Good Friday clash.

Again, it will be a case of the Blues needing to secure three points and requiring results elsewhere to go their way.