Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham... and even that might not be enough to delay inevitable

PUBLISHED: 13:11 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 12 April 2019

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Championship will be confirmed tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham City.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will be relegated from the Championship if they don't beat Birmingham. Photo: Steve WallerPaul Lambert's Ipswich Town will be relegated from the Championship if they don't beat Birmingham. Photo: Steve Waller

The Blues have looked destined for League One for many weeks but are now on the brink, sitting 14 points from safety with only 15 to play for.

Anything but victory will confirm relegation while even that may not be enough to preserve Championship status for another week.

MORE: ‘You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen’ - Bishop on Skuse’s vital midfield role

Three points would mean Paul Lambert’s men will be given a reprieve as long as one of Millwall, Reading or Wigan lose their games this weekend.

Millwall and Reading are in action on Saturday, at Sheffield United and at home to Brentford respectively, while Wigan don’t play until Sunday against Norwich.

That means the Blues could win their game at Portman Road but be relegated on Sunday afternoon, should the Latics beat the table-topping Canaries at home.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Elder’s return, a once-heralded trialist and a captain’s display - Town’s U23s win again

In the event of an Ipswich win, a draw for any of those teams would leave Ipswich 12 adrift with 12 points to play for, meaning the Blues would effectively be relegated given their goal difference (-35) is significantly worse than their rivals.

Should Ipswich get through the weekend without having relegation confirmed, they will then head to Preston for a Good Friday clash.

Again, it will be a case of the Blues needing to secure three points and requiring results elsewhere to go their way.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the bill for clinical negligence at Suffolk and Essex hospitals Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town will be relegated tomorrow unless they beat Birmingham... and even that might not be enough to delay inevitable

Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship could be confirmed on Saturday. Picture: Pagepix

Cracking clash at the seaside as Felixstowe & Walton welcome champions Bowers & Pitsea

Felixstowe 'keeper Jack Spurling in action against Maldon, will need to be on top form when Felixstowe meet Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday. STAN BASTON

The Non-League Podcast: With Danny Bloomfield, James Hawkins and Ian Cornforth

James Hawkins, Ian Cornforth and Danny Bloomfield Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists