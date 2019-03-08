Video

Report Card: Grading the hits and misses of Town's dozen temporary signings

Alan Judge and Jon Walters joined Ipswich during the course of the season.

In part three of our Report Card series ANDY WARREN takes a look at the 12 players who moved to Portman Road on short-term deals during the 2018/19 season.

It's been a desperate season for Ipswich Town, resulting in the club slipping into the third tier for the first time since 1957.

As part of our Report Card series, we'll review the season for every player who made a start for the club during the course of the campaign.

We've already covered the senior players who were at the club prior to the arrival of Paul Hurst, as well as the former Town boss's summer signings.

Now it's the turn of the players who arrived on temporary deals during the course of the season, before we finish off with the club's youngsters.

Paul Hurst signed Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Photo: Ipswich Town FC Paul Hurst signed Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

Trevoh Chalobah

This was a first season in senior football for the Chelsea teenager, who played considerably more games than was expected.

Was leaned on from the off, starting in the centre of midfield under Paul Hurst and making mistakes along the way.

Improved as the season went on, becoming a vital part of Paul Lambert's side who was missed when not involved.

Scored a dramatic winner at Swansea in October which, at the time, brought hope of a reversal in fortunes. It didn't happen, sadly.

Starts: 36 Subs: 8 Mins: 2,367 Goals: 2

Grade: B-

Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Matthew Pennington has been a consistent performer for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Matthew Pennington

Town had chased central defenders all summer but had to wait until deadline day in August to secure Pennington in what seemed to be a stop-gap deal on loan from Everton.

Made an impressive debut a few days later against Norwich and kept up those standards as the season went on.

Was surely a player-of-the-year contender before a freak foot injury, suffered in training, ended his season early.

Starts: 31 Subs: 0 Mins: 2,788 Goals: 1

Grade: B

Jordan Graham made little impact during his time at Ipswich. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Jordan Graham made little impact during his time at Ipswich. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Graham

Signed on loan from Wolves to add much needed creativity on the wing but struggled to make any kind of impact.

Was anonymous for the majority of his four appearances for the Blues.

Ended the season with Oxford in League One.

Starts: 3 Subs: 1 Mins: 233 Goals: 0

Grade: E

Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal with teammate Trevoh Chalobah. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal with teammate Trevoh Chalobah. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tayo Edun

Announced his arrival on loan from Fulham with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser on the opening day of the season against Blackburn.

Looked neat and tidy in midfield but struggled to break into the side under Hurst, not helped by a red card picked up against Aston Villa.

Didn't play a single minute under Lambert and returned to Fulham with an eye injury.

Starts: 3 Subs: 3 Mins: 356 Goals: 1

Grade: D

Physio Matt Byard consoles Jonathan Walters after he had pulled up with an Achilles injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Physio Matt Byard consoles Jonathan Walters after he had pulled up with an Achilles injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jon Walters

The return of an Ipswich Town icon brought so much hope.

An impressive debut against Norwich only added to that feeling but, sadly, his time at Portman Road ended in despair when he suffered an Achilles injury in just his third game.

The veteran forward was carrying the injury heading into that game with Bolton but was named on the bench, with the risk backfiring as he came off just seven minutes after coming on.

The injury ultimately ended his career, with the striker announcing his retirement in March.

Starts: 2 Subs: 1 Mins: 187 Goals: 0

Grade: C+

Alan Judge could be a centrepiece of the Ipswich Town next season. Photo: Steve Waller Alan Judge could be a centrepiece of the Ipswich Town next season. Photo: Steve Waller

Alan Judge

Of Ipswich's 12 temporary additions, only one is contracted for next season.

Signing Judge was something of a coup, given he was heading to the Premier League prior to suffering a devastating leg break at Portman Road while a Brentford player in 2016.

He quickly offered a new dimension to the Ipswich team, looking to get on the ball and create openings all over the field.

The Blues did well to tie the Irishman down to a two-year contract, with the midfielder figuring to be a central figure next season.

One criticism would be a lack of an end product. Needs a goal.

Starts: 19 Subs: 0 Mins: 1,683 Goals: 0

Grade: B-

Simon Dawkins played just 34 minutes of football for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix Simon Dawkins played just 34 minutes of football for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Simon Dawkins

The former Tottenham and Aston Villa man had been a free agent for more than a year after leaving MLS side San Jose, prior to arriving in January.

Made little impact at Ipswich, playing just 34 minutes, and will be released.

Starts: 0 Subs: 2 Mins: 34 Goals: 0

Grade: E

James Collins is out of contract. Picture Pagepix James Collins is out of contract. Picture Pagepix

James Collins

Oh how different things could have been had James Collins been fit to play every week following his arrival.

Came close to joining Ipswich under Hurst before a return, following a brief spell at Aston Villa, once Lambert was appointed.

A man mountain on his debut as he repelled wave after wave of Rotherham attack in a rare Ipswich win, but injuries meant he was restricted to just six appearances.

Remains to be seen if this is the end of his Ipswich career.

Starts: 6 Subs: 0 Mins: 460 Goals: 0

Grade: C+

Collin Quaner scored Ipswich's winner against Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Collin Quaner scored Ipswich's winner against Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Collin Quaner

Ipswich needed their German loanee to hit the ground running, following his move from Huddersfield.

Sadly that didn't happen, with the striker taking time to get going despite some good signs during his early games alongside Will Keane.

As his time went on Quaner grew in stature and ended his stay with the Blues with four goals, including a brace at Bolton and a dramatic winner against Leeds on the final day.

Starts: 13 Subs: 3 Mins: 978 Goals: 4

Grade: C-

Callum Elder on the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Callum Elder on the lap of appreciation. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Callum Elder

The Australian arrived from Leicester as a solution at left-back, with Jonas Knudsen out of the picture, and the early signs were decent.

Had a nightmare second-half at Blackburn, though, where he gave away a penalty and was turned inside out as Rovers secured a 2-0 win.

His time at Ipswich was disrupted by a hernia which required surgery, but he did return in the final two home games of the season.

Not impossible to imagine him returning for next season.

Played: 5 Subs: 1 Mins: 376 Goals: 0

Grade: D

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will Keane

Another player whose time at Town was hit by injuries.

His performances, when fit, were good, offering a new level of control in the Ipswich forward line and producing three goals which earned the Blues points - the winner at home to Rotherham on his home debut being the highlight.

Suffered a hamstring injury at Wigan which kept him sidelined for nine games, only to aggravate the problem at Sheffield United soon after his return.

The door is not closed on a permanent return but injury history could be a barrier.

Starts: 9 Sub: 3 Mins: 740 Goals: 3

Grade: C

James Bree has returned to Aston Villa. Photo: Steve Waller James Bree has returned to Aston Villa. Photo: Steve Waller

James Bree

The best player to fill the Ipswich Town right-back slot this season.

Loaned in from Villa and was an instant upgrade, both defensively and in terms of his delivery when in attacking positions.

Was worthy of starting every week but dipped out of the side to enable Lambert to take a look at Josh Emmanuel.

Figures to have a real future at Villa.

Starts: 13 Subs: 1 Mins: 1,170 Goals: 0

Grade: C

