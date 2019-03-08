Ipswich Town set to announce 'retained list' on Monday - squad size could be reduced to 33
PUBLISHED: 16:58 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 17 May 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town will announce their 'retained list' on Monday.
The deadline for Football League clubs to confirm which players they have released is tomorrow.
Eleven players - Jonas Knudsen, Dean Gerken, Jordan Spence, James Collins, Grant Ward, Tom Adeyemi, Simon Dawkins, Chris Smith, Conor McKendry and Pat Webber - are all coming to the end of their deals as it stands.
Six players - Matthew Pennington, James Bree, Callum Elder, Trevoh Chalobah, Collin Quaner and Will Keane - have already seen their loans expire.
Manager Paul Lambert has made it clear he needs to reduce the size of his squad as the club prepares for third-tier football for the first time in 62 years.
If all of the aforementioned players are released, the number of professionally contracted players would drop from 49 to 33.
Town's pre-season starts with a trip to Germany in early July, with Lambert keen to do his transfer business early this summer.
It's understood the Blues are in pole position to sign Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood - who has scored 32 goals to fire the Merseyside club to the League Two Play-Off Final - when his contract expires.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
You may also want to watch:
Knudsen, Collins, McKendry
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Webber, Dawkins, Smith
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock, Emmanuel
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022
Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes