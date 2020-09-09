E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Return of Town fans to Portman Road could be delayed by new coronavirus rules

PUBLISHED: 17:14 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 09 September 2020

It's still unclear when Ipswich Town fans could be returning to Portman Road to watch football again after the new Covid-19 restrictions were announced . Photo: PA

It's still unclear when Ipswich Town fans could be returning to Portman Road to watch football again after the new Covid-19 restrictions were announced . Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town fans may have to wait longer to return to Portman Road after the Government announced a new raft of coronavirus restrictions.

It had been hoped that fans could start to attend games, in very limited numbers, as part of test events planned - but not confirmed – for either the September 26 clash with Rochdale or the October 6 EFL Trophy battle with Gillingham.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressing the nation earlier this afternoon, said such events will now have to be reviewed as Covid-19 rates increase sharply and the Government bans groups of more than six from meeting socially from Monday.

MORE: Ipswich Town fans could be back inside Portman Road before end of month if test event given green light

And, while October had previously been mooted as the month in which fans could return to sport, that is now in doubt.

Mr Johnson said: “At the present time we must also I am afraid revise plans to pilot larger audiences in venues later this month and review our intention to return audiences to stadiums and conference centres from October 1.

“But that doesn’t mean we are going to scrap the programme entirely, we are just going to have to review it and abridge it and the Culture Secretary will say more about that shortly.”

It is understood that pilot events which have already been arranged - which includes the British Speedway Final at Foxhall on September 26 – to test the safe return of spectators will be limited to a maximum of 1,000 people with social distancing measures in place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second court appearance for teenager accused of shooting boy, 15, in Kesgrave

Police officers remain in the Kesgrave area following the shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk set for September scorcher as temperatures could reach 28C

Suffolk is set to sizzle in a mid-September heatwave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Return of Town fans to Portman Road could be delayed by new coronavirus rules

It's still unclear when Ipswich Town fans could be returning to Portman Road to watch football again after the new Covid-19 restrictions were announced . Photo: PA

High Court considering campaigners concerns over felling of historic woodland

Substantial felling of Coronation Wood would take place to create space for new buildings at Sizewell B Picture: MIKE PAGE AERIAL PHOTO LIBRARY