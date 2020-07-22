First pictures as Town players return to training
PUBLISHED: 17:12 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 22 July 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town players have returned to training for the first time since the suspension of football today – here are the first pictures.
The Blues trained at Playford Road in small groups, adhering to coronavirus protocols.
The players arrived in kit, trained at set times and then returned home without using the dressing-rooms or showers.
They were only allowed to work outdoors, with no access to the gym, canteen or training ground complex.
Among the returning players were a few new looks - most notably young defender Luke Woolfenden’s flowing blonde locks, held back by what appears to be a headband.
Striker Freddie Sears was also looking different, courtesy of a close cropped hair cut and beard.
And, with only small groups allowed at one time, it’s not clear if Flynn Downes would have been able to defend his title on the dreaded bleep test - a staple of the first day back normally.
The midfielder, linked with a big money move to the Premier League this summer, beat the departed Jordan Roberts t the crown last year - the test generally seen as establishing the fittest player at the club.
The Blues will continue to build towards the new season, which is expected to start on September 12.
