First pictures as Town players return to training

PUBLISHED: 17:12 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:12 22 July 2020

Young star Luke Woolfenden was sporting a different look as Ipswich Town returned to training - long hair and what appears to be a hair band Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town players have returned to training for the first time since the suspension of football today – here are the first pictures.

Ipswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Cole Skuse and team-mates. Photos: ITFCIpswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Cole Skuse and team-mates. Photos: ITFC

The Blues trained at Playford Road in small groups, adhering to coronavirus protocols.

The players arrived in kit, trained at set times and then returned home without using the dressing-rooms or showers.

They were only allowed to work outdoors, with no access to the gym, canteen or training ground complex.

In-demand midfielder Flynn Downes is put through his paces as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ITFCIn-demand midfielder Flynn Downes is put through his paces as Ipswich Town return to training Picture: ITFC

Among the returning players were a few new looks - most notably young defender Luke Woolfenden’s flowing blonde locks, held back by what appears to be a headband.

Striker Freddie Sears was also looking different, courtesy of a close cropped hair cut and beard.

Freddie Sears was also boasting a new look - a short cropped hair cut and beard. Picture: ITFCFreddie Sears was also boasting a new look - a short cropped hair cut and beard. Picture: ITFC

And, with only small groups allowed at one time, it’s not clear if Flynn Downes would have been able to defend his title on the dreaded bleep test - a staple of the first day back normally.

The midfielder, linked with a big money move to the Premier League this summer, beat the departed Jordan Roberts t the crown last year - the test generally seen as establishing the fittest player at the club.

The Blues will continue to build towards the new season, which is expected to start on September 12.

Ipswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Luke Chambers in action. Photos: ITFCIpswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Luke Chambers in action. Photos: ITFC

Star defender Kane Vincent-Young has a laugh as Ipswich Town get back to training Picture: ITFCStar defender Kane Vincent-Young has a laugh as Ipswich Town get back to training Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Andre Dozzell in action. Photos: ITFCIpswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Andre Dozzell in action. Photos: ITFC

Ipswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Blues boss Paul Lambert. Photos: ITFCIpswich Town players returned to pre-season training today. Blues boss Paul Lambert. Photos: ITFC

Topic Tags:

