E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town’s longest, most fruitless trips – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 April 2020

Massimo Luongo scores the opening goal in Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Carlisle United, during their last visit. Picture: STEPHEN WHITE

Massimo Luongo scores the opening goal in Ipswich Town's 2-1 defeat at Carlisle United, during their last visit. Picture: STEPHEN WHITE

© CameraSport - 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com -

Football writer Carl Marston has visited 122 Football League grounds, many of them reporting on Ipswich Town. Here he recalls long trips to Carlisle’s Brunton Park

A general view of Brunton Park, during Town's last visit to Carlisle United in August, 2012. Picture: STEPHEN WHITEA general view of Brunton Park, during Town's last visit to Carlisle United in August, 2012. Picture: STEPHEN WHITE

If ever there was the potential for a long, fruitless journey, then Carlisle United would win hands down, every time.

I have had my fair share of pointless trips into Cumbria, to visit Brunton Park, even more than Ipswich Town, who unfortunately are lumbered with a 100% record in terms of failure rate.

There is no longer journey for Town (at least in mileage), in the Football League, than an excursion north-westwards to Carlisle

It is precisely 310 miles from Portman Road to Brunton Park, and so a round trip of 620 miles.

Carlisle United's Mark Beck celebrates scoring a late equaliser in their eventual 2-1 win over Town, from eight years ago. Picture: STEPHEN WHITECarlisle United's Mark Beck celebrates scoring a late equaliser in their eventual 2-1 win over Town, from eight years ago. Picture: STEPHEN WHITE

That makes this the No. 1 longest journey, behind Plymouth Argyle (304 miles), Newcastle United (284), Swansea City (278) and Sunderland (277).

But that wouldn’t matter, if Town used to have some joy out of these very occasional sorties into Cumbria.

Alas, though, their record is a dismal one, with five defeats from five visits.

And that’s against a club who have spent most of their years in the bottom two tiers of the Football League, since their election in 1928, with a rogue one season back in non-league circles in the Conference (2004-05).

Brunton Park, the home of Carlisle United since 1907. Picture: PABrunton Park, the home of Carlisle United since 1907. Picture: PA

Town’s last visit, for a Capital One Cup second round tie in August of 2012, promised a great chance to end the hoodoo, especially when Massimo Luongo, on loan from Tottenham, fired Paul Jewell’s men into a 1-0 lead with his first professional goal.

They held that lead until the 90th minute, when the promise of a happy journey back down the M6 and A1 were dashed by late, late goals from Mark Beck and David Symington in a 2-1 defeat.

On a personal note, I have had the odd success story on a trek up to Carlisle, although sadly not with Town.

The nearest I got was when watching from the tiny Brunton Park press box as former Ipswich defender, Tom Eastman, scored a precious goal for Colchester United on the final day of the 2012-13 season.

Ipswich Town's Michael Chopra tries to close down Carlisle United's Peter Murphy during Town's Capital One Cup defeat at Brunton Park. Picture: STEPHEN WHITEIpswich Town's Michael Chopra tries to close down Carlisle United's Peter Murphy during Town's Capital One Cup defeat at Brunton Park. Picture: STEPHEN WHITE

Eastman’s goal, which wrapped up a 2-0 win for the U’s, ensured that the Essex club would not be relegated from League One, in the end finishing one place outside the bottom four.

Eastman never really got a chance to shine at Ipswich. He made 10 appearances under Roy Keane, most of them as a right-back rather than his more favoured centre-half position, before his move to Colchester in the summer of 2011. He has not really looked back since.

As an aside, I saw all of Eastman’s games at Town, including his debut when the 18-year-old Academy product had the misfortune to be sent off for two bookable offences during a 3-0 home defeat to Sheffield United at the end of the 2009-10 campaign.

As another aside, with regards that visit to Brunton Park with the U’s in 2013, current Ipswich Town front-runner Freddie Sears was unleashed as a substitute that day, while David Wright (128 games for Town between 2007 and ‘10) operated as a right-back just a few days before his 33rd birthday.

You may also want to watch:

Looking further back, Carlisle did enjoy one season in the top flight, in 1974-75, an achievement which legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankley went on to describe as “the greatest feat in the history of the game.”

The Cumbrians finished rock bottom in their one and only season in the top division, but they had some fun along the way. They doubled Everton, recorded home wins over the north London duo of Arsenal and Tottenham, and naturally beat Sir Bobby Robson’s Ipswich (2-1).

In conclusion, it’s best to avoid visiting Brunton Park, if you can.

The low-down

- Club: Carlisle United

- Founded: 1904 (116 years ago)

- Ground: Brunton Park (since 1904), previously at Milholme Bank and Devonshire Park

- Town’s first visit: 3-1 away defeat on April 2, 1966

- Town’s last visit: 2-1 away defeat on August 28, 2012

- Town’s overall record at Brunton Park: P5 W0 D0 L5

Quirky fact

Carlisle actually topped the whole of the Football League for a brief spell, after winning their first three games of their only season in the First Division, in 1974, after beating Chelsea, Middlesbrough (both away) and Tottenham.

Town’s last visit – August, 2012

Then-Town boss, Paul Jewell, was understandably unhappy with the manner of his side’s 2-1 defeat in the Capital One Cup.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough, and this result shows our frailties. We need more power and bite in the team,” rued Jewell.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

House key workers in empty second homes, campaigners demand

A quiet Southwold during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How will lockdown come to an end in the UK?

Ipswich town centre is deserted during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lifeboat called to help woman in labour

The Strood to Mersea Island, which can get cut off during high tide Picture: PETER WILES

A14 eastbound closed near Claydon following crash between two cars

Police closed a stretch of the A14 following a crash between two cars Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Null and void it is. FA Council ratify decision to expunge Step 3-7 results

The non-league seasons at Steps 3-7 is now null and void
Drive 24