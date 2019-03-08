Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Huddersfield linked with £300,000 bid for young England international Crowe

Huddersfield have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town youngster Dylan Crowe. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town youngster Dylan Crowe has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town.

Dylan Crowe in action for Town's Under 18s Picture: ROSS HALLS Dylan Crowe in action for Town's Under 18s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Academy youngster Crowe, who has represented England at Under 18 level, has just completed the second year of his scholarship at Playford Road after joining the Blues at the age of 12.

He has yet to sign a professional deal with Ipswich, though, with The Sun reporting Huddersfield have had a £300,000 offer rejected for the teenager.

Crowe has previously been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach and Benfica.

When asked about Crowe's future towards the end of last season, first-team manager Paul Lambert said: "He's a young one developing at the minute so I'm pretty sure the club and his people will be talking."

The youngster has featured for the Blues at U18 and U23 level this season, as both a right-back and on the right of midfield. He can also play as a central midfielder.