E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five right-backs of the last 40 years

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 November 2020

George Burley, ranked No. 1 in Carl Marston's Top Five Ipswich Town right-backs of the last 40 years

George Burley, ranked No. 1 in Carl Marston's Top Five Ipswich Town right-backs of the last 40 years

Archant

In the second of this series, following on from his top five keepers, football writer Carl Marston compiles his top five Ipswich Town right-backs of the last 40 years

George Burley in action. He tops the charts for Carl Marston's Top Five right-backs at Ipswich Town since 1980George Burley in action. He tops the charts for Carl Marston's Top Five right-backs at Ipswich Town since 1980

As always, it is very difficult to compare players from different eras, especially when it comes to the role of full-back.

Town have had their share of specialist right-backs, as well as versatile right or left-backs, midfielder-cum-full-backs, and more modern wing-backs.

But for this section, on right-backs, I have found it impossible to look beyond the two players who made such a big impression on me from the 1970s into this 40-year period, even though one of this pair, Mick Mills, admitted to me only last week that “right back was only my secondary position.”

One feels that his primary position, as a left-back, will yield another inclusion of the name ‘Mick Mills’ later in this series!

A very youthful George Burley, early on in his Ipswich Town careerA very youthful George Burley, early on in his Ipswich Town career

Players to have missed out on a top five accolade this time around include Gus Uhlenbeek, the flying Dutchman from the mid-to-late 1990s, plus the evergreen Mick Stockwell, such a steady influence at right-back though more renowned as a midfielder.

Then there was Gary Croft, Chris Makin and, of the current generation, captain Luke Chambers, one of those breed of defenders who is most at home in central defence, but can also be very effective on the right hand side of a back four.

Still, here’s my top five.

Mick Mills, No. 2 on the list of Ipswich Town's top five right-backs of the last 40 years, and set to appear again on a future left-back listMick Mills, No. 2 on the list of Ipswich Town's top five right-backs of the last 40 years, and set to appear again on a future left-back list

1 GEORGE BURLEY

Deservedly top of these charts, Burley arrived at Portman Road as an apprentice in 1972, and jumped in at the deep end when making his debut a year later at Old Trafford, up against Manchester United’s George Best.

The Scotsman made the right-back position his own, the model of consistency and reliability for a remarkable 500 first team games for Town, during one of the golden eras of the club.

Frank Yallop, honoured with a Testimonial match at Portman Road in August 1992. Yallop is No. 3 on the list of best Town right-backs of the last 40 yearsFrank Yallop, honoured with a Testimonial match at Portman Road in August 1992. Yallop is No. 3 on the list of best Town right-backs of the last 40 years

More: Ipswich Town’s Top 5 keepers of the last 40 years

He played in the FA Cup Final in 1978, and was a key figure in the successful 1980-81 campaign that yielded a second-placed finish behind Aston Villa, an FA Cup semi-final appearance and UEFA Cup glory, although injury caused him to miss the two-legged final.

To confirm Burley’s prowess, No. 2 on the list, Mick Mills, has always regarded Burley as his No. 1 choice in the right-back role.

Frank Yallop, in action for Town against Brighton in 1987Frank Yallop, in action for Town against Brighton in 1987

2 MICK MILLS

Although best known as a left-back, former England and Town favourite Mills also played a good portion of his club record 591 league games (741 in all competitions) as a right-back.

Mills actually played most of his games for England as a right-back, and during the early 1970s was the regular right-back when Colin Harper played on the left.

Later, when Burley was injured, Mills would often shift across to the right.

Mills himself said: “In terms of European football, I began and ended my career as a right-back, but I was mostly left-back.”

3 FRANK YALLOP

Fabian Wilnis, who features in Carl Marston's Top Five Ipswich Town right-backs of the last 40 years. Picture: SIMON PARKERFabian Wilnis, who features in Carl Marston's Top Five Ipswich Town right-backs of the last 40 years. Picture: SIMON PARKER

A right-back with flair, not just a dour, effective defender, Yallop gave fine service to Ipswich over a 13-year period from 1983 to ‘96.

Spotted by a Town scout while playing in Canada during his teenage years, Yallop’s decision to try his luck in England proved a shrewd one. Having graduated from the youth team, he went on to rattle up close to 400 first-team appearances.

Always keen to get forward, and whip over a dangerous cross, Yallop started at the top – Town graced the top tier until relegation in 1986. He later became a vital cog in John Lyall’s successful squad of 1991-92 which clinched promotion to the new Premiership as second-tier champions.

David Wright, always composed during his days at Ipswich Town, especially at right-back. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERINGDavid Wright, always composed during his days at Ipswich Town, especially at right-back. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Also: On this Week in Town’s history: Carlos Edwards’ appeal for a new striker from 11 years ago

The aforementioned Mills has a tale to tell about Yallop, and his own admiration for the Canadian.

Mills said: “When I was manager of Stoke City, my good friend Trevor Francis, who had just taken over as manager of QPR at the time (1988), asked me who I thought were the best four right-backs in the Second Division (current Championship).

“I remember my reply. The four I said were Lee Dixon, who I had at Stoke, Denis Irwin, who was at Oldham, David Bardsley (Oxford) and Frank Yallop at Ipswich.”

4 FABIAN WILNIS

The Dutchman, like Yallop, was a regular feature of Town’s set-up over many years although, unlike Yallop, he was already a proven professional long before his move to Portman Road for a £200,000 fee from De Graafschap in early 1999.

He was aged 28, and already had more than 200 league games under his belt in the Dutch league.

Like most full-backs, Wilnis could operate effectively on both the right and the left. He was renowned for his powerful runs, and was always a big hit with fans. He was the supporters’ player-of-the-year in 2005-06.

5 DAVID WRIGHT

Although he didn’t play as many games for Town as those above him (128 between 2007 and ‘10), or many of those missing out on this list, Wright was an old-fashioned, traditional right-back.

Comfortable on the ball, strong in the tackle, and tactically very aware, Wright was a model right-back who could also be effective in central midfield.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Top-level talks on funding for Sizewell C but no green light yet

Alison Downes, of Stop Sizewell C, and Sizewell C managing director Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson have been giving their views on Boris Johnson's 10-point plan in relation to the plans for a twin nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast Picture: MIKE PAGE/EDF ENERGY/RACHEL EDGE

Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Nearly 600 coronavirus cases recorded in region by mistake

Suffolk covid cases: A PHE error meant positive cases reported between September and November have been revised down Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road reopens after crash leaves two drivers seriously injured

Police remain at the scene of a crash on the A1152 in Bromeswell, where two drivers sustained serious injuries. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Primary school forced to close for two weeks due to low staffing levels

Hillside Primary School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE