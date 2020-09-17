‘I want to shut a few people up’ - Nsiala on his journey back to the Town first team

Toto Nsiala is powerless to prevent Aleksandar Mitrovic from heading home the winner for Fulham in a 1-0 away success at Portman Road on Tuesday night. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Toto Nsiala wants to “shut up a few people” by letting his football do the talking, as he bids to put a frustrating last year behind him at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town centre-half Nsiala, who wore the captain’s arm-band for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup second round 1-0 home defeat to Fulham, has begun this campaign with renewed determination after a stop-start 2019-20.

The 28-year-old has had to endure his fair share of criticism, especially from a small section of supporters, but is ready to help mount a successful promotion push over the coming months, after ending up on loan at strugglers Bolton Wanderers during the back-end of last term.

“I just want to get on with it and – it might sound wrong – but I want to shut a few people up,” insisted Nsiala.

A rare attacking moment for Town against Fulham as Oli Hawkins goes to ground. Picture: STEVE WALLER A rare attacking moment for Town against Fulham as Oli Hawkins goes to ground. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“To be honest, at the start of the season I thought I was out of the club. There was a lot of news about that, but I was always hoping that I would stay.

“I didn’t play that much last season, so I want to stay in the team as long as possible. If I come out of the team, I have to work hard to get back into it.

“When I first started last season, in pre-season, I didn’t really feel myself. I was probably over-worked and I got injured (hamstring). I couldn’t get any rhythm, and I couldn’t do myself justice.

“But coming into this season, I have just tried to shut out all the noise, and not really listen to anyone or look at any messages. And let’s be honest, I’ve had a lot of them – but it all just pushes me on to do well.

“Whatever gets said, or whatever gets published, we as a club have to put it behind us and do a job, and do well.

“Of course the criticism did hurt at the time, I’m not going to lie to you, but I’ve since spent time away from football and with my family, which has helped mentally. I’m just thankful that I have God on myself.

“Whatever gets said now, it doesn’t bother me anymore. I’m not really playing for anyone.

“I’ve just acknowledged there are better things around, in these hard times. I was worrying about certain things too much, which didn’t mean as much as staying alive and being with my family, and the club has helped me to get settled again,” added Nsiala.

Kinshasa-born Nsiala, who arrived at Portman Road from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, has high hopes for this season, starting with tomorrow’s visit to Bristol Rovers.

“There’s much to come from me and the whole team,” confirmed Nsiala.

“The ability of some of the players is so good that it’s a joke, and I’m just hoping they can showcase it more.”