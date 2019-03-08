E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town's trip to Rochdale postponed until November

PUBLISHED: 16:08 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 28 August 2019

Ipswich Town's trip to Rochdale has been postponed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town's trip to Rochdale on Saturday, September 7, has been postponed.

The match, which has been moved because of Town's international call-ups, will now be played on Tuesday, November 5 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

While League One and Two games will go ahead as normal on the weekend of September 7/8 - designated as an 'international week' - Town have reached the three player call-up tipping point and the club have taken up the option to postpone the game under EFL rules.

MORE: 'I'm desperate to get back fit and do the best I can for Town' - Sears takes next step in knee injury recovery

Anthony Georgiou, on loan from Tottenham, has been named in Cyprus' squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan on September 6 and in San Marino three days later, while Armando Dobra has been included in the U19 squad for Albania for their two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 7 and 9.

MORE: Mike Bacon: Ed Sheeran in a Town shirt, top of the table. We should all be so happy, but....

Idris El Mizouni has been called into the Tunisia U23 squad for their Africa Cup of Nations games against Cameroon while Alan Judge is in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Switzerland on September 5 and Bulgaria four days later.

In addition, England's U20 side have games against Holland and Switzerland, which could include Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell.

Town's home game against Wycombe on October 12 and the trip to Oxford on November 16 also clash with international weeks.

