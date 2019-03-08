Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: The Strengths which have taken the Blues to the top of League One

This week we are analysing Ipswich Town's start to the League One season which sees them top the table at the quarter mark. First up ANDY WARREN looks at the Blues' strengths.

Ipswich Town are top of League One and remain unbeaten at the quarter mark of the season.

This week we'll be looking at the Blues' start to the campaign, putting them through a SWOT analysis to assess the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of Paul Lambert's men.

We start, here, with the strengths.

Luke Garbutt celebrates after opening the scoring at Burton. Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt celebrates after opening the scoring at Burton. Picture Pagepix

Learning to win again

We all knew it was vital Ipswich Town got off to a good start this season.

For all the summer optimism, anyone who was lucky enough to be at Burton on opening day will have felt the tension amid an air of excitement.

We didn't know what to expect as third-tier life began.

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Luke Garbutt's deflected strike lifted some of that tension before it intensified later as Ipswich held a slender lead and dealt with late pressure. Tomas Holy's dally on the ball, which so nearly led to an equaliser, certainly didn't help.

After a season made up of 27 losses and countless heartbreaking moments, you would have been forgiven for expecting the worst. But they saw the game out and Ipswich were off and running.

Shifting the losing habit and adopting a winning one as quickly as Ipswich have is truly remarkable and is, perhaps, a little unexpected.

They dug deep to see out the game at Burton, did so again to rescue a draw at Peterborough and then turn around a losing position to beat AFC Wimbledon at home. They had to ride a storm at MK Dons and deal with playing the final minutes with 10 men at Fleetwood to secure 1-0 wins.

Ipswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium Picture Pagepix

They've not always done things the easy way but Ipswich Town have learnt to win games again.

They shifted the feared relegation hangover and haven't looked back.

Solid base

The stats say it all here.

Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the late winner for Ipswich Town against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Kayden Jackson wheels away after scoring the late winner for Ipswich Town against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Just five goals conceded all season in the league and seven clean sheets. That's remarkable for a team which conceded 77 goals last season and only stopped opponents from scoring three times.

Ipswich have averaged the most tackles per game (17), the most interceptions (13) and have limited opponents to just nine shots (either on or off target) per game. That's the second fewest in the league, only behind Coventry. Goalkeeper Holy has only made 24 saves all season.

Whether it be a back four or the newly-installed back three with wing backs, you have supreme confidence in the Ipswich backline whenever the ball gets near the box. Lambert can mix and match his personnel, too and it doesn't shake your confidence in the defence.

They say defence wins championships. So far, so good.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are top of League One. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are top of League One. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Hitting the ground running

Holy, James Wilson, James Norwood, Kane Vincent-Young and Garbutt.

Those five summer signings appear to have cemented places in Lambert's preferred starting XI after making fast starts to their careers in blue.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS James Norwood and Kayden Jackson pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

After a few early wobbles, Holy has shown he can command his box superbly, using his height to claim high balls into the area routinely and give his side supreme confidence when the opposition tests them from the flanks. That was a real weakness last season.

Wilson, who appeared for all the world to be a stop-gap signing on the eve of the season, has emerged as an extremely dependable centre-back who is comfortable making headed clearances and using the ball at his feet in equal measure.

You can't measure Norwood's contribution simply by his tally of five goals. Yes, he's squandered plenty of one-on-ones and is now goalless in five, but what he's added in terms of team spirit and dressing room character is hard to quantify. Hopefully his groin surgery has been a success and he returns in rude health.

Vincent-Young looks like he's been playing in this team all his life, bringing back memories of Fabian Wilnis in just a few short weeks, while Garbutt has scored three vital goals and added two further assists in just five appearances.

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's goaless draw with Doncaster Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers pictured during Town's goaless draw with Doncaster Picture: ROSS HALLS

New, fresh, blood was needed this summer and the recruitment effort at Portman Road has been a real positive.

Strength in depth

Make no bones about it, Ipswich Town's squad is the strongest in the league and it helps when your players are better than the opposition's.

Lambert has used 29 players in all competitions so far and has been able to rotate his side from game to game, in a bid to keep his men fresh for the battles to come.

Teddy Bishop is due to return from injury in the near future. Picture: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop is due to return from injury in the near future. Picture: ROSS HALLS

While clearly weakened, the 'reserve' side fielded for the EFL Trophy win over Gillingham a week ago included five players who started on opening day and looked like one which could certainly hold its own in this division.

The wealth of options will serve Lambert well and that's before we even talk about the fact Teddy Bishop, Freddie Sears and Jack Lankester are still waiting in the wings as they return from injury.

A bond of unity

This goes back to the second half of last season where, with their side clearly falling towards the third tier, the Ipswich fans remained with their team.

Kane Vincent-Young has settled into life at Portman Road quickly. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kane Vincent-Young has settled into life at Portman Road quickly. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The scenes of togetherness following the game with Birmingham, in which relegation was finally confirmed, will live long in the memory and made plenty of noise throughout the football world when shared on social media.

And that sense of togetherness, fostered in part by the work of Lambert and his staff to include supporters at every opportunity, has only grown.

Optimism was high during the summer, leading to sold out away ends in pre-season at Colchester and then on the opening day at Burton, before an attendance of more than 24,000 for the home opener with Sunderland.

Big away followings have backed the Blues at Peterborough, MK Dons, Gillingham and, incredibly, Fleetwood and show no sign of stopping. Home attendances are averaging more than 20,000 in the league, too.

Tomas Holy is a calming presence between the sticks. Picture: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy is a calming presence between the sticks. Picture: ROSS HALLS

It's not just about numbers, either. The patience Ipswich fans showed last season was remarkable and that's continued to this. The Blues haven't had things entirely their own way despite their strong position and, when the chips have been down, the home and away crowds have stayed off their players' backs and have given them room to play.

Make no mistake, this bond between touchline and terrace has played a massive part in where the Blues are right now and figure to be a huge strength as the season goes on.