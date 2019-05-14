Partly Cloudy

Video

Watch: Best goal, signing, performance and more - Stu and Andy's review of Town's season

14 May, 2019 - 16:58
Andy Warren, left, and Stuart Watson sat down for their Ipswich Town season review.

Andy Warren, left, and Stuart Watson sat down for their Ipswich Town season review.

Archant

The 2018/19 season won't live long in the memory, but it was certainly eventful - so Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down for a special video review of the campaign.

The Blues were, of course, relegated rock bottom of the Championship after claiming just five wins all season.

But it was a year which included two managers - three counting Bryan Klug's caretaker tenure - a slew of new signings, sagas off the pitch and plenty more besides.

MORE: Town still open to move for Will Keane

Here, Stu and Andy look back at the action and hand out their awards.

They discuss...

- Best and worst performances of the season

- Hammer blow

- What if

- Player of the season

- Young player of the season

- Most improved player

- Best signing

- Most disappointing signing

- Key departures

- Biggest injury blow

- Off-field saga

- Best goal

- Worst goal conceded

- Best individual display

MORE: Ipswich Town season review - grading Mick's men

How would you hand out the awards? Let us know below!

