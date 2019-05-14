Video

Watch: Best goal, signing, performance and more - Stu and Andy's review of Town's season

Andy Warren, left, and Stuart Watson sat down for their Ipswich Town season review. Archant

The 2018/19 season won't live long in the memory, but it was certainly eventful - so Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down for a special video review of the campaign.

The Blues were, of course, relegated rock bottom of the Championship after claiming just five wins all season.

But it was a year which included two managers - three counting Bryan Klug's caretaker tenure - a slew of new signings, sagas off the pitch and plenty more besides.

Here, Stu and Andy look back at the action and hand out their awards.

They discuss...

- Best and worst performances of the season

- Hammer blow

- What if

- Player of the season

- Young player of the season

- Most improved player

- Best signing

- Most disappointing signing

- Key departures

- Biggest injury blow

- Off-field saga

- Best goal

- Worst goal conceded

- Best individual display

How would you hand out the awards? Let us know below!