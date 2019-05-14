Watch: Best goal, signing, performance and more - Stu and Andy's review of Town's season
The 2018/19 season won't live long in the memory, but it was certainly eventful - so Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down for a special video review of the campaign.
The Blues were, of course, relegated rock bottom of the Championship after claiming just five wins all season.
But it was a year which included two managers - three counting Bryan Klug's caretaker tenure - a slew of new signings, sagas off the pitch and plenty more besides.
Here, Stu and Andy look back at the action and hand out their awards.
They discuss...
- Best and worst performances of the season
- Hammer blow
- What if
- Player of the season
- Young player of the season
- Most improved player
- Best signing
- Most disappointing signing
- Key departures
- Biggest injury blow
- Off-field saga
- Best goal
- Worst goal conceded
- Best individual display
