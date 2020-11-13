Poll

Vote: Town’s season so far polls - your thoughts on Lambert, cup exits, best player and much more

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games - so how are you feeling about the season so far? Archant

Ipswich Town have their first break of the 2020/21 season this weekend – so we want to know how you’re feeling about the campaign so far, and Town’s chances going forward.

The first blank weekend of the season finds the Blues sitting second in the League One table, having won seven, lost three and drawn one of their opening 11 matches, despite the loss of several key players - the likes of Flynn Downes, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and Kane Vincent-Young all mising time through injury or coronavirus.

But Paul Lambert’s men are already out of all the cup/Trophy competitions, have lost their last three matches and five of their last seven.

The fear, obviously, is that this season is starting to show eerie similarities to last, when Town started like a train, but couldn’t beat the sides around them, and ultimately laboured to an unacceptable 11th-place finish.

So, how are you feeling - cup half-full or cup half-empty? Vote in our polls to let us know!