Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich ask for supporters’ opinions on season ticket prices and offer the chance to have lunch with Lambert

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 22 February 2019

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions regarding season ticket pricing for next season.

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PAIpswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PA

In an email sent out to existing season ticket holders and other fans today, the club have asked supporters for their opinion regarding matchdays at Portman Road as part of a ‘Voice of the Fans’ survey.

Central to that are questions on ticket pricing for next season, with the club asking fans by what percentage prices should drop if the club is relegated to League One.

MORE: ‘You can never say never’ - Chalobah on the potential of a loan return to Ipswich

Fans are also asked how prices should be structured if the club survive in the Championship and whether supporters would prefer a cheaper ticket price or a free gift.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLERIpswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The email reads: “As part of the club’s continuing commitment to engage with supporters, and particularly season ticket holders, we would encourage you to please spare five minutes to take part in the following survey around matchday at Portman Road.

MORE: Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

“Your feedback is vital to the club and will be used for research purposes and will remain confidential.”

In addition, five supporters who respond to the survey will be picked by manager Paul Lambert to watch the team train and then have lunch with him and his staff.

The club have also contacted supporters regarding an exclusive event for season ticket holders prior to the Nottingham Forest game on March 16.

Lambert will address supporters during the event, which will be hosted by Bryan Hamilton and include appearances from others Blues legends including Terry Butcher.

MORE: ‘This club has lost left-footed defenders... it was impossible to lose another’ - Lambert on new pro Ndaba

Club owner, Marcus Evans, has written a letter to all season tickets holders saying: “I appreciate the commitment you have made to the manager, players and the Club in its entirety this season and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your most valued support.

“As a token of our appreciation, I wish to invite you to attend this exclusive season ticket holder event prior to the home match against Nottingham Forest.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

A study has found that lesbian women are more likely to be overweight. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich ask for supporters’ opinions on season ticket prices and offer the chance to have lunch with Lambert

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PA

Developer appointed for company’s new global headquarters

Jaynic has been appointed for Treatt's new headquarters at Suffolk Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: AYLWIN COMMUNICATIONS

‘Most days we arrest drink or drug-drivers,’ police reveal as reckless motorists flout law

The drug wipe kit used by police. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Disabled footballer’s stolen bike to be replaced - with a little help from Ipswich Town keeper Bart

James Darke stolen bike (1)

Student hoping to get her paws on top prize at Crufts

Easton and Otley student Tye and her pet Rosa getting ready for Crufts 2019 Picture: JOHN NICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists