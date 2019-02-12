Ipswich ask for supporters’ opinions on season ticket prices and offer the chance to have lunch with Lambert

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have asked supporters for their opinions regarding season ticket pricing for next season.

In an email sent out to existing season ticket holders and other fans today, the club have asked supporters for their opinion regarding matchdays at Portman Road as part of a ‘Voice of the Fans’ survey.

Central to that are questions on ticket pricing for next season, with the club asking fans by what percentage prices should drop if the club is relegated to League One.

Fans are also asked how prices should be structured if the club survive in the Championship and whether supporters would prefer a cheaper ticket price or a free gift.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The email reads: “As part of the club’s continuing commitment to engage with supporters, and particularly season ticket holders, we would encourage you to please spare five minutes to take part in the following survey around matchday at Portman Road.

“Your feedback is vital to the club and will be used for research purposes and will remain confidential.”

In addition, five supporters who respond to the survey will be picked by manager Paul Lambert to watch the team train and then have lunch with him and his staff.

The club have also contacted supporters regarding an exclusive event for season ticket holders prior to the Nottingham Forest game on March 16.

Lambert will address supporters during the event, which will be hosted by Bryan Hamilton and include appearances from others Blues legends including Terry Butcher.

Club owner, Marcus Evans, has written a letter to all season tickets holders saying: “I appreciate the commitment you have made to the manager, players and the Club in its entirety this season and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your most valued support.

“As a token of our appreciation, I wish to invite you to attend this exclusive season ticket holder event prior to the home match against Nottingham Forest.”