Town to release season ticket price details on Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 13:06 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 15 April 2019

Town fans singing during the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town fans singing during the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will release details of season ticket pricing for next season on Wednesday, director of football operations Lee O’Neill has revealed.

The Blues have been discussing the pricing of season tickets for many weeks, with a range of options taken into consideration.

But now, following confirmation of the Blues' relegation to League One after Saturday's draw at home to Birmingham, they will release the details later this week.

“We're going to be coming out on Wednesday with that,” O'Neill said, during an interview with the BBC Radio Suffolk Breakfast Show.

“The club will make an announcement on Wednesday regarding the season tickets.”

MORE: Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

When asked whether the news would make people smile, with cuts in prices expected, O'Neill said: “I very much hope so, we've gone through a lot of consultation, we've listened and spoken to a lot of people.

“(Season ticket holders) are really important for us for next season and we need their support more than ever.”

Town sold 10,200 season tickets last summer, with those numbers declining steadily in recent years.

MORE: 'I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility' – Evans' letter to fans following relegation

