Close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for 2020/21 season

Close to 9,000 fans have renewed their season tickets for 2020/21. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Three quarters of Ipswich Town’s season ticket holders have renewed for the 2020/21 season, we understand.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Instead of launching a full season ticket sales campaign in April, as they would have done ordinarily, the Blues offered the opportunity for their existing ticket holders to renew for the 2020/21 season and take advantage of a price freeze.

Of the 12,000 season ticket holders from 2019/20, close to 9,000 are understood to have renewed for next season despite there being little clarity on when the new campaign will begin or whether supporters will be allowed in stadiums.

You may also want to watch:

Two dates have been suggested – August 29 and September 12 – but there remains strong opposition from League One clubs who would prefer not to return until supporters are able to attend en masse.

MORE: ‘There is no massive urgency there’ – O’Neill on whether Downes will be next to sign long-term deal

There are hopes that reduced crowds will be able to return to stadiums in September with social distancing measures in place, but this is by no means certain.

The Blues are close to announcing their refund policy for 2019/20 season ticket holders, with a range of options likely to be presented to supporters early next week.

The club have already offered refunds on 2,500 individual match tickets bought for any of the club’s eight remaining games prior to the cancellation of last season.