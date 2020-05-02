Video

Watch the celebrations as Ipswich Town lift the Second Division trophy at Portman Road - 28 years ago today

Craig Forrest pictured alongside captain David Linighan as the Blues won the second division title in 1992 Archant

It’s 28 years to the day since Ipswich Town lifted the Second Division title amid joyous scenes at Portman Road.

It was a joyous day in Suffolk as John Lyall’s men secured their return to the top flight.

Promotion had already been wrapped up away at Oxford the previous week, meaning the game against Brighton ultimately ended up being something of a party.

The Blues won 3-1, thanks to a brace from Steve Whitton and a Gavin Johnson strike, which in turn also condemned Brighton to relegation.

Ipswich finished four points clear of Middlesbrough in second, ensuring they would become founder members of the Premier League.