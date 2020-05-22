Ipswich Town selling club-branded face masks in support of NHS

Ipswich Town have launched a range of club-branded face masks.

With face coverings becoming part of everyday life during the coronavirus pandemic, the club have launched two bespoke masks with a percentage of profits going to the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Colchester & Ipswich Hospital’s Charity.

The reusable, washable masks cost £10 each and come in two designs.

The first is a camouflage design with the club crest on the front, with the other featuring Town’s former club crest with yellow detailing.

They include ear loops and an adjustable velcro strap.

Both items are currently available for pre-order ahead of a delivery in four weeks’ time. They can be purchased here.