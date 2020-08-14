E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stephen Ward agrees to join Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 12:47 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 14 August 2020

Stephen Ward has been training with Ipswich Town this week. Picture: ITFC

Stephen Ward has been training with Ipswich Town this week. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town are closing in on deal for former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward.

The 34-year-old has been training with the club this week and it’s understood terms have been agreed ahead of a potential free transfer.

The deal is not yet complete but it could potentially be concluded and announced before the end of the day.

You may also want to watch:

The 34-year-old, who turns 35 next week, has been training with the Blues for the last five days and has impressed manager Paul Lambert sufficiently for the two sides to get a deal done.

The veteran left-back, who has spent his entire English career playing in either the Premier League or the Championship, was with Stoke last season having previously represented Burnley and Wolves.

MORE: Town in advanced talks with goalkeeper Cornell

Ward is a 50-cap international, who played for his country at the 2016 European Championship in France, and will bring much needed experience and leadership to the Ipswich Town side.

He could make his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt at Colchester on Tuesday night, where the Blues will play two 75-minute games against the U’s.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Warning: Restaurant fire closes main town centre roads in Ipswich

Police have closed several roads in Ipswich while crews tackle a building fire in St Helen's Street. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘A very painful decision’ - Winch & Blatch to close three of its Sudbury shops

Winch & Blatch's menswear store in Market Hill, Sudbury Picture: MARK LANGFORD

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS

Teen may face jail after admitting heroin and crack supply charges

Reece Webber admitted four offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT