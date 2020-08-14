Stephen Ward agrees to join Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are closing in on deal for former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward.

The 34-year-old has been training with the club this week and it’s understood terms have been agreed ahead of a potential free transfer.

The deal is not yet complete but it could potentially be concluded and announced before the end of the day.

The 34-year-old, who turns 35 next week, has been training with the Blues for the last five days and has impressed manager Paul Lambert sufficiently for the two sides to get a deal done.

The veteran left-back, who has spent his entire English career playing in either the Premier League or the Championship, was with Stoke last season having previously represented Burnley and Wolves.

Ward is a 50-cap international, who played for his country at the 2016 European Championship in France, and will bring much needed experience and leadership to the Ipswich Town side.

He could make his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt at Colchester on Tuesday night, where the Blues will play two 75-minute games against the U’s.